Bradford named the UK City of Culture 2025
- Credit: Visit Bradford
Bradford is to be the UK City of Culture 2025 after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries made the announcement live on the BBC’s The One Show.
The West Yorkshire city beat fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
The designation was launched in 2009 and is awarded to cities or local areas every four years, through a bidding process, with the winner holding the title for one calendar year, during which the successful bidder hosts cultural festivities through culture-led regeneration for the year.
There has only been four UK Cities of Culture up to date and the selection of Bradford means that Yorkshire has its second city of culture after Hull was the winner in 2017.
Crowds gathered in City Park in the centre of Bradford to watch a large screen broadcast of the announcement on The One Show.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I am so proud and so thrilled for everybody that has made this happen'''
''A whole year of fantastic arts and culture, I cannot wait''
Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, tweeted: “Bradford is beautiful, Bradford is brilliant, and Bradford is the now the #UKCityofCulture2025!!
“There really is no better place, and I’m beyond delighted that the Minister agrees with me.”
The Bradford 2025 official bid account on Twitter wrote: “This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.”
Ms Dorries on twitter wrote: 'So delighted for Bradford 2025 and a joy to announce them as the next UK City of Culture tonight! Thoroughly deserved and great news for this brilliant city. This IS your time to show off your rich history, diverse community and extraordinary people. Congratulations!!'
The Prime Minister tweeted: “Congratulations to the city of Bradford on becoming the UK’s City of Culture for 2025.”
“This title builds on the rich history and dynamism of the city, bringing investment and opportunity for everyone who lives and works there.”
