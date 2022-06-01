Bradford named the UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford is to be the UK City of Culture 2025 after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries made the announcement live on the BBC’s The One Show.

The West Yorkshire city beat fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.

The designation was launched in 2009 and is awarded to cities or local areas every four years, through a bidding process, with the winner holding the title for one calendar year, during which the successful bidder hosts cultural festivities through culture-led regeneration for the year.

There has only been four UK Cities of Culture up to date and the selection of Bradford means that Yorkshire has its second city of culture after Hull was the winner in 2017.

READ MORE: A look back on Hull’s UK City of Culture celebrations

Crowds gathered in City Park in the centre of Bradford to watch a large screen broadcast of the announcement on The One Show.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I am so proud and so thrilled for everybody that has made this happen'''

''A whole year of fantastic arts and culture, I cannot wait''

I'm absolutely delighted that Bradford will be the UK’s City of Culture in 2025. Not only is this huge for the fantastic people of Bradford, but for everyone across West Yorkshire. 🎭🎨🎻🎤 #CityofCulture2025 #Bradford2025 pic.twitter.com/AW5CpBlNhO — Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire (@MayorOfWY) May 31, 2022

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, tweeted: “Bradford is beautiful, Bradford is brilliant, and Bradford is the now the #UKCityofCulture2025!!

“There really is no better place, and I’m beyond delighted that the Minister agrees with me.”

Bradford is beautiful, Bradford is brilliant, and Bradford is the now the #UKCityofCulture2025!!



There really is no better place, and I'm beyond delighted that the Minister agrees with me.#Bradford2025 https://t.co/9gdESPGBYI — Imran Hussain MP (@Imran_HussainMP) May 31, 2022

The Bradford 2025 official bid account on Twitter wrote: “This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.”

BRADFORD IS #CityofCulture2025💥



This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.



This is Our Time, Our Place #Bradford2025 https://t.co/Xlmb48FZz5 pic.twitter.com/Hn5WsO4j8g — Bradford 2025 (@bradford2025) May 31, 2022

Ms Dorries on twitter wrote: 'So delighted for Bradford 2025 and a joy to announce them as the next UK City of Culture tonight! Thoroughly deserved and great news for this brilliant city. This IS your time to show off your rich history, diverse community and extraordinary people. Congratulations!!'

WATCH: The moment I announce @Bradford2025 as the next UK City of Culture 👇 pic.twitter.com/ijwEAn4t2N — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) May 31, 2022

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Congratulations to the city of Bradford on becoming the UK’s City of Culture for 2025.”

“This title builds on the rich history and dynamism of the city, bringing investment and opportunity for everyone who lives and works there.”

READ MORE: 5 reasons why you should move to Bradford