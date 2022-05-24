Review: House of Gods Hotel, Edinburgh

Ever wanted to be treated like a rock star? The decadent House of Gods hotel, with its butler service, Prosecco on arrival and sumptuous rooms ensure you leave feeling like one.

I’ve never been to Edinburgh before, but after hearing so many good things about the Scottish capital, I was very excited to explore. Opting to drive the four hours, (which wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be), my friend and I embarked on our weekend in the Scottish capital.

If you’re looking for a memorable stay, right in the heart of the city, then a stay at the House of Gods Hotel must be on your list. As you enter the hotel, you are greeted by deeply decadent décor, designed with deep reds, plush velvets, panels of Gucci Heron wallpaper and neon signs that really capture the hotel's essence. After checking in, we were presented with two glasses of Prosecco and taken to our rooms - it was going well so far.

If this is how rock stars live, I'm in - Credit: Mbp

We’d been booked into a classic room, which held a beautiful four-poster bed, with an upgrade to the ‘Treat Me Like I’m Famous’ package. Included in this was a rose petal and balloon-filled room, delicious handmade chocolate truffles, a bottle of Prosecco waiting for us, a £50 bar tab and my favourite – an evening treat of milk and cookies brought to us by a butler. I shall always have this in my rider from now on - if only I were actually famous.

The rooms are a bit on the snug side, but they are expertly decorated with lush furnishings, and stylish extras, including a TV in the mirror. Though they don’t have a full breakfast offering, in our package we were delivered a delicious breakfast hamper to the room, complete with Mimosas. Included in this were pastries, coffee, tea and bagels from Bross Bagels, with a range of fillings to choose from. I opted for The Old Leither, which involved hot smoked salmon, jalapeno cream cheese, pickles and crispy onions. A filling and fun way to start the day.

Enjoy a cocktail named for a famous face - Credit: Asa Rodger

The bar, aptly named Lilith’s Lounge after the fallen Queen of The Damned (if you're not sure who I am referring to, Lilith was allegedly Adam's second wife, after Eve lost her place in the Garden of Eden, and was a whole host of demonic trouble) was the perfect place to sample the hotel's cocktail menu. All named after famous people, a favourite had to be the Champagne Supernova, (those who know, know). Titled after Oasis’s famous song, this cocktail had vodka, peach liqueur, lemon juice, mint and of course champagne. We sampled a few more, and the bartenders were incredibly attentive, offering their experienced insight and the histories behind each drink.

The city of Edinburgh is great place to experience, from tasty restaurants to enjoy, to hidden cocktail bars to experience as well as some lovely little places to discover; my tip is to head to Dean Village, a little country oasis in the heart of the city.

Feel like a Hollywood diva as you wash the day away - Credit: Mbp

In the words of House of Gods: "Why let the singers, stars and social media socialites have all the fun?" We’ve all heard of the self-indulgent escapades the stars have; this hotel is the perfect place to indulge in a little hedonistic fun and, later this year, they will be bringing some of their fabulous decadence to Manchester and we can’t wait.

houseofgodshotel.com