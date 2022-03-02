Review: Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester

Escape from the bustling centre of Manchester with a stay at the luxurious Kimpton Clocktower Hotel.

Grand, opulent and stylish are the words that came to mind when I walked into the foyer of the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. Kimpton took on the former Principal hotel on Oxford Road and though I’ve walked past it many times, and even dined at their extremely cool and popular restaurant, The Refuge, a couple of times, I’d never once stayed at the hotel – until now.

As soon as you walk through the huge lobby, your eyes are immediately drawn upwards to the stunning stained glass dome. The beautiful architecture certainly makes an impression. After a smooth check-in, we went to our rooms and discovered an absolute gem, but what more did I expect?

A little bit of luxe on a girls' weekend away - Kimpton Clocktower Hotel deluxe double room - Credit: Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

My friend and I were staying in a deluxe double room and it was pure luxe. With soaring ceilings, the room was more than large enough for two women and their overpacked bags for a night in the city, with two double beds, two decadent Chesterfield armchairs and a side table that held a lovely treat; two Manchester gin and tonics, a perfect welcome in my eyes.

After dropping off our stuff, and raising a glass to a girl's night away, we headed out to dinner. With the hotel being located on Oxford Road, and opposite the Palace Theatre, it’s a great central location to some delicious restaurants and bars.

Having visited The Refuge before (read our review here), we decided to head to somewhere a little different. A two-minute walk from the hotel, you’ll find Bundobust Brewery. Serving up delicious bowls of vegetarian, Indian cuisine with a rotating menu of hand-selected beers, it’s the ideal place to start a weekend in the city.

Gather with friends in the Winter Gardens at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel - Credit: Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

After sharing a range of dishes and a bottle of wine – I highly recommend the Bundo Chaat – we headed back to the hotel. With storm Eunice on the rampage, we didn’t fancy venturing too far but when your hotel has a great bar, you don’t need to. Taking a seat inside the cosy, cool and very stylish bar, we ordered a couple of cocktails and congratulated ourselves on a well spent evening.

Considering the hotel sits on a main road in Manchester, I slept incredibly peacefully. The bed was extremely comfortable – thick duvet, crisp white sheets and fluffy pillows – and it was a struggle to get up, but breakfast was calling. I can honestly say it was one of the best hotel breakfast’s I've ever experienced. After being taken to our seats, we were greeted by a friendly server who gave us a refreshing ginger, grapefruit and lemon health shot to wake us up. At breakfast you can choose from a hot breakfast buffet with your standard breakfast foods and a huge continental spread with pastries, meats and cereals, plus a small breakfast menu you could order off. I opted for avocado on toast with perfectly poached eggs and my friend went for salmon and scrambled eggs on toast. Served with my go-to oat milk latte, it was a great way to start the day.

Enjoy a wonderful breakfast at the Kimpton Clocktower - Credit: Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

Sadly, we were there for one night only and checked out at 12pm but I was in awe of the little touches the hotel has. From umbrellas in case of rain (and it's Manchester, so rain can be expected) to room service that caters to your every need (no need to fret if you forgot your phone charger, they will sort you out) you feel truly looked after every moment of your stay.

A stay in Manchester isn’t complete without a visit to Gooey Co bakery for some delicious, sweet treats, and after picking up our doughnuts and cookies, we said bye to Manchester, but not for long of course - once you have enjoyed this cool northern city once, you will want to visit again and again.

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel