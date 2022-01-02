Review: Secret Spa at home classic facial

If there’s one thing we’re all short of, it’s time. And for many women who live life in a whirl of work, family, home, socialising and trying to stay on top of the shopping (just call me Mother Hubbard...) the last thing we allocate time to is self-care. Well, with on-demand beauty service Secret Spa now operating in Cheshire, you can now bring the self-care to you.

It’s been forever since I last had a facial, probably pre-lockdown. So the bliss of stretching out on a massage bed in my own sitting room, while an expert in the art of facial massage set to work, cannot be overstated. I worked right up till clocking off time, switch off my PC and within minutes my doorbell rang and there she was – Helen, carrying a hefty bag and a massage table, ready to go.

Moments later, hair safely covered over, a snug blanket draped across me, Helen started the routine. First, of course, a cleanse and tone. Helen works with Decléor, a brand I wasn’t familiar with, but now rather love. The soft fragrance of the Neroli range lifted me to a place of calm.

Once my skin was clean, Helen applied the Decléor Thyme Gentle Peeling Crème and Exfoliator (previously known as Phytopeel) It’s a clay-based cream that absorbs into the skin, before being rubbed gently away, lifting the dead skin cells from the upper layers, which then allows for better hydration. It’s a nice sensation, not at all rough like a lot of exfoliators.

Relax, then stroll to your own kitchen for a cup of tea - the joys of an at-home treatment - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another quick cleanse and tone is followed by the application of a massage mask, Hydra Floral Hydrating Oil Mask, which Helen applies and then massages into face, neck and decolleté, with firm strokes that immediately warm the skin and relax the muscles, resulting in a smooth, plumped look and feel. Once my skin is awakened, Helen applies the Aromaplastie facemask. It’s a thick, creamy mask that she has pre-warmed, and applies on top of a muslin cloth. I can feel the warmth and smells oaty and soothing. It’s packed with vitamins and minerals and is very relaxing.

While the mask does its thing, Helen treats me to a hand and arm massage, using a beautifully floral scented oil, and I relax into a meditative state hard to otherwise acquire.

This has brought us to the final stages of the treatment. Once the mask is removed, Helen tones once more, before applying Prolagéne Lift & Firm Eye Cream and Day Cream. These final moments are accompanied by more facial massage and I can feel any remaining tensions just slipping away.

My skin is left soft, smooth and hydrated and my relaxation levels are through the roof, and bonus, I don’t have to walk outside into the freezing December winds and rain and drive however far home. I am already here, and dinner is ready (yes, husbands are occasionally useful) and an evening of just chilling out stretches ahead of me. My weekend is clear, my days are still my own to fill with everything that needs doing, yet that gift of an hour to myself, being thoroughly pampered, has made all the difference.

Secret Spa – I shall be in touch very soon.

secretspa.co.uk