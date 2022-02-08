The Rode Hall snowdrop walk returns for Spring

Alison Moore visits Rode Hall to walk the walk that shows the beauty of nature in winter and heralds a promise of spring.

We are very privileged in Cheshire to have a number of wonderful gardens to visit in winter, and Rode Hall & Gardens is a real gem, especially if you’re a fan of snowdrops.

These little white flowers are such a joyous sight after months of grey skies and winter chills, and for serious galanthophiles, there are more than 70 varieties to spot on the mile-long snowdrop walk, including the yellow Cheshire snowdrop ‘Lady Elphinstone’.

There are more than 70 varieties to spot on the mile-long snowdrop walk at Rode Hall - Credit: Alison Moore

The snowdrop collection at Rode has multiplied over six generations of the Wilbraham family, starting with the first plantings by Sibella Wilbraham in 1833 and continuing to the present day thanks to Lady Anne Baker Wilbraham.

From the cascading carpets of Galanthus nivalis in the natural beauty of the Old Wood and Wild Garden to the drifts of snowdrops in the formal Nesfield garden, Rode has something for everyone.

Every variety of snowdrop is unique, from the markings on the outside of the bell-shaped flower, to the inner petals with attractive green markings.

The flowers usually face downwards, and while it is nature’s way of protecting the pollen from the excesses of winter and providing shelter for visiting pollinating insects, it makes seeing the beautiful inner petals a bit of a challenge.

All credit to Rode Hall, therefore, for helpfully adding a few strategically placed little mirrors to afford the visitor a magical glimpse of the interior.

I was very fortunate that this hellebore provided a little support to enable me to photograph the double petals of Galanthus nivalis ‘Flore Pleno - Credit: Alison Moore

Although February is synonymous with snowdrops at Rode, there is so much more to see. The scent of fragrant Daphne bholua ‘Jacqueline Postill’ welcomes you into the garden, and hellebores abound in the pathway borders.

Little clumps of purple crocus have naturalised in the grass, while the winter flowering cherry trees herald the arrival of spring.

. Little clumps of purple crocus have naturalised in the grass at Rode Hall's gardens - Credit: Alison Moore

Even on a cold February day, you cannot help but be cheered by the magic of the gardens at Rode Hall and after the walk, the Courtyard Kitchen is a perfect place to thaw out and possibly contemplate the purchase of a snowdrop to take home.



Randle Baker Wilbraham, owner of Rode Hall, says: 'We are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to come and experience the beautiful snowdrop walks in the enchanting gardens here at Rode.

'We hope that everyone will have a special day out: take in the walks, and enjoy our tea room. We love sharing this unforgettable start to spring with our visitors – those who make an annual pilgrimage from across the UK, along with those closer to home and our new visitors too.'

Winter flowering cherry – another sight to see on a winter's visit to visit Rode Hall - Credit: Alison Moore

Rode Hall is open for its snowdrop walks from Wednesday to Sunday, between Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, March 6, 10am to 4pm: £6 adults / £2.50 children / Under 5s free. *Discounted pre-booked tickets online

Rode Hall & Gardens, Cheshire ST7 3QP

rodehall.co.uk

