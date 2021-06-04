Published: 1:24 PM June 4, 2021

Claire's favourite view from her journey home, looking across the estuary from Spreacombe Hill. - Credit: Grant Housekeeping

Take a holiday in North Devon and you’ll be spoilt for choice with amazing views. But where are the holiday cottages which offer the best panoramas? One expert gave us seven of the best

Sweeping beaches which peter off as far as the eye can see, ‘chocolate box’ villages with pretty streets, green-dappled forest glades, dramatic clifftop vistas, historic towns and harbours with character…North Devon has them all.

But what about not only exploring these delights while holidaying in the region but actually staying in a holiday home which offers fantastic views for the duration of your visit?

Expert Claire Grant has run Grant Housekeeping, a North Devon holiday cottage housekeeping and laundry servicing company, for the last 14 years. With her experience, Claire says: “We have so many amazing holiday lets in this region and the range for people to stay in is enormous.

“But in my view, the icing on the cake is waking up each day in a property which has an amazing view…and then going out for the day knowing you are coming back to it once more every evening. Indeed, some of the properties we know are so spectacular it’s even hard to leave them during the day as you just want to drink in the view all the time!

“We love cleaning and maintaining them and we know just how happy our holidaymakers are to stay in such stunning properties with a true ‘wow’ factor.

I’m lucky enough to have the most scenic commute to and from work every day whether I’m going from home to Croyde or Woolacombe or anywhere in between.

“My personal favourite view is from the top of Spreacombe Hill across to the Taw and Torridge estuary, closely followed by the view across Saunton Beach, where I occasionally see dolphins.”

Here is Claire’s selection of seven North Devon holiday lets with amazing views:

Heatherdown has ocean views from every room. - Credit: Heatherdown

1. Heatherdown is a large luxury home that sleeps up to 14 people and is situated up above Croyde Bay and has sweeping views of the whole bay. The house has ocean views from every room, great communal spaces for large groups and is set in six acres of private land while still only having a five-minute walk to the beach. It’s let via zaradeh@icloud.com

Langtrees has a stunning award-winning garden. - Credit: Ocean Cottages

2. Langtrees can be found in the middle of Croyde village but in a tucked away private position. The house sleeps nine and was recently completely refurnished and the hot tub looks over the stunning award-winning garden.

No 6 Out of the Blue has a balcony overlooking the sea. - Credit: Ocean Cottages

3. No 6 Out of the Blue sleeps up to six and has the enviable position of actually being on the edge of Croyde beach. It’s a very comfortable property with the master bedroom having French doors onto a balcony overlooking the sea. So you get to lie in bed and hear and the waves down below!

The White House has completely uninterrupted sea views. - Credit: Ocean Cottages

4. The White House is a beautiful, large Victorian property on the South West Coast path between Croyde and Baggy Point. It has thoughtfully and traditionally furnished rooms and a hot tub with completely uninterrupted sea views. This house is a great space for family get-together, or Christmas. It sleeps up to 12 but was recently booked for two for a honeymoon!

The Penthouse views of the beach from its wraparound glass sitting room and balcony. - Credit: Ocean Cottages

5. The Penthouse apartment in the Narracott building in Woolacombe has one of the best views across the village and beach from its wraparound glass sitting room and balcony. It’s a large open plan apartment with perfect entertaining spaces and sleeps up to nine. It’s all beautifully recently refurbished and furnished.

Parade House now boasts ultra-contemporary, luxury accommodation. - Credit: Parade House

6. Parade House is a collection of four individual luxury properties, varying in size, set on Woolacombe Esplanade. Each has their own private outside space and hot tub which look directly along Woolacombe beach. It was built in 1890 but completely rebuilt and renovated in 2017 and now boasts ultra-contemporary, luxury accommodation. The smallest is the Beach Hut which sleeps up to six (two on a sofa bed). The View sleeps up to eight again (with, again two on a sofa bed). The Lookout sleeps up to eight and the main house, Memories, sleeps up to eight. They may vary in size but the standard is outstanding across all four properties.

No 3 Gull Rock has spectacular views out to Lundy Island. - Credit: Ocean Cottages

7. No 3 Gull Rock is an apartment perched high above Combsgate Beach and has spectacular views out to Lundy Island from a large, private decked patio. It’s slightly out of Woolacombe village but amenties are close enough to walk to. This is a romantic hideaway with great open plan living space but cosy at any time of year.

Claire concludes: “These are just some of my own personal favourite views to make up a magnificent seven, but to be honest, I could have chosen ten more!

“North Devon really does have it all when it comes to the variety and scope of its holiday homes…holidaymakers coming here truly are spoilt for choice.”