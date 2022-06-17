Inside the new underground rooms at luxury Somerset hotel

A luxury hotel has added to the quality on offer to guests with the opening of new bedrooms

Hotel Indigo Bath has opened its 18th century underground Vault rooms, completing the final stage of its multi-million-pound major restoration project. The 12 Vault rooms are an amazing example of historical architecture and are both spacious and stunning in design. They feature exposed brickwork with soft lighting, timber finishing, vaulted bath stone ceilings, underfloor heating, and high-end crafted furniture.

The 12 Vault rooms are an amazing example of historical architecture. - Credit: Hotel Indigo Bath

The rooms are equipped with a king-sized Hypnos bed with luxury Egyptian cotton linen, a spa-inspired bathroom with roll-top bath and separate walk-in rainfall shower, a Nespresso coffee machine, high speed wi-fi and a variety of channels on a 43” flat screen TV.

Hotel Indigo Bath, set in a beautiful honey coloured Georgian terrace, opened its doors in September 2020. The 18th century, Grade 1 listed building is the first global boutique hotel in Bath where reassurance meets style, creativity, and attention to detail.

Hotel Indigo Bath is set in a beautiful honey coloured Georgian terrace. - Credit: Hotel Indigo Bath

As well as ‘The Vaults’, there are 154 additional guest rooms designed around four beautiful themes reflecting the history and locality of Bath. These include ‘Romance & Mischief’ rooms, ‘Literary Hideaway’ rooms, ‘Architectural Beauty’ rooms and ‘Garden’ rooms.

Nicola Fender, general manager at Hotel Indigo Bath, said “We are delighted to open our underground Vault rooms. They provide such a unique experience combining the history of our building with modern design and a luxurious feel.”

Reassurance meets style, creativity, and attention to detail at Hotel Indigo Bath. - Credit: Hotel Indigo Bath



