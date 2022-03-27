Revealed: the secret Devon site where TV show The Simpler Life was filmed

It’s the Channel 4 reality TV show following 24 Brits as they come together to live by the rules of the Amish community...but just where in Devon was the hit series filmed – and did you know you can now holiday there?

Because it has been revealed the home of the hit TV show The Simpler Life is a beautiful farmstead in North Devon which is available to rent.





The community live off-grid without their phones, any form of technology, mains electricity or gas. - Credit: Mike Hogan

Libbear Barton comprises four luxury, self-catered holiday lets accompanied by a beautiful, heated indoor pool, soft play and playground. Set in 40 acres of the stunning rolling hills of North Devon that viewers have fallen in love with, the Georgian farmhouse and barn conversion cottages sleep up to 40 people.

Max Manners, Libbear Barton’s general manager said: “The premiere of The Simpler Life on Channel 4 left viewers in no doubt that living in the countryside is not for everyone. But even the most city-centric of us still love to occasionally escape there on holiday.

“We specialise in family friendly holidays for those who enjoy the outdoors but want to know that there is plenty to do indoors too should the weather not be perfect…which it occasionally is not!”

Viewers would have difficulty recognising the accommodation now. - Credit: Libbear Barton

But if you are looking for the “simpler life” experience you won't find it here. Having undergone a recent refurbishment, viewers would have difficulty recognising the accommodation. Gone are the sparse, candlelit bedrooms and stripped back furnishings you would find in an Amish community. Instead, you can expect to find stylish, modern, country homes offering the highest level of comfort.

Despite the departure from the Amish tradition of eschewing modern life, Max and Alex Manners, who run the site, still aim to create a business that is as sustainable as possible. Solar powers a large proportion of the site's energy requirement with the rest supplied through green renewables. The water supply is delivered from an on-site borehole and windblown trees provide fuel for heating in the winter months. The couple also aspire to a level of self-sufficiency.

“We have been inspired by what the contributors were able to achieve in a short time”, explains Alex. “We aim to continue to cultivate the land for vegetables and raise our own meat much like they did on the show.

The Simpler Life follows 24 Brits as they come together to live by the rules of the Amish community. - Credit: Gavin Stewart

“Holiday guests will be able to collect eggs and pick veg for the table during their stay – hopefully inspiring them to live in a way that minimises their impact as much as possible.”

The new six-part series filmed at Libbear Barton last summer has fascinated viewers as 24 contributors including a social media content creator, a Norfolk rapper, a former soldier, twin brothers from South London and a gay couple are joined in the idyllic countryside backdrop by an Amish family of five from Ohio, home to the largest Amish community in the world.

The community live off-grid on a 40-acre farm complete with a lake and a wood but without their phones, any form of technology, mains electricity or gas. They will be required to raise a barn and build a pig ark for the impending arrival of their livestock in addition to harvesting over three acres of hay – all in the traditional Amish way, without mechanisation.

The project will be overseen by world renowned psychologist, Barry Schwartz who, in his bestselling book, The Paradox of Choice, argued that rather than bringing us happiness, the choices available to us in modern life only make us feel more stressed and that too much choice makes us unhappy.

The home of the hit TV show The Simpler Life is a beautiful farmstead in North Devon which is available to rent. - Credit: Libbear Barton

Filmed over a six-month period, a team of British scientists will monitor and evaluate changes in the wellbeing of the community across the filming period – both on the farm and when they return to their normal, modern lives. Will there be a positive impact on the mental and physical health of those taking part or is there a desperate need to get back to their consumerist packed lifestyles?