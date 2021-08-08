An illustrated guide to Shipston-on-Stour
- Credit: Tracy Spiers
Take one White Horse, throw in a Black one, add a caravan of camels, a White Bear, a couple of Badgers and many, many sheep, and you have the Warwickshire town of Shipston-on-Stour
Points of interest on Katie B Morgan's map:
Sheep, rubber duck and soap: Used to be known as ‘sheep wash town’.
Barcheston sign: The ‘Sheldon Tapestries’ were made here in Tudor times.
Playing cards: Cy Endfield (1914-1995) lived and died here. The American director of Zulu, he also wrote books about card tricks and magic.
Blue shaded glasses: Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees wrote ‘Cold be my days in Shipston-on-Stour’ in his song Sing Slowly Sisters.
Camel: Joseph’s Amazing Camels is the only company in the UK specialising in camels.
Mary Poppins: Actor Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, lived here.
Motorbike: Cecil Sandford (b. 1928), Isle of Man TT winner.
Bronze coins: A large hoard of Roman coins was found here.
Books: The library, built in 1685, is a former Quaker house; Francis Hickes, translator (b. 1566); architect Edward William Mountford (b. 1855).
Grape vine: Edward Sheldon Wine Vaults is still in use, with vines growing in the courtyard.
Horns on the cap of skateboarder: Telegraph Street used to be called Horn Lane.
St Edmunds Church: 15th-century tower, but the rest was rebuilt in 1855. Memorial to John Hart who made Shipston famous for weaving shag, a fine velvet woollen cloth.
Horseshoe: 16th-century half-timbered pub.
The Old Mill: There has been a mill here since Saxon times.
White Bear: Former coaching inn.
George: Another coaching inn. Queen Victoria once stopped here for refreshments before she was Queen.
White horse: The White Horse inn, also known as Lazy Pug and was once The Falcon.
Black horse: The town’s only thatched building is the oldest pub in the town.
Badger: Ellen Badger Hospital. Built in 1896 in memory of Ellen Badger, wife of Richard Badger. The building’s architect was E Mountford.
Hot air balloon: Virgin balloon flights.
Brush: A Touch of Dust antique shop. There is also London House Antiques in High Street.
Fox: Foxwist picture frame shop.
Blue Bean: Coffee shop and cafe.
Sheep by motorbike: Sheep sculpture by Jude Tucker, in Gyratory Garden, maintained by Stour Valley Lions.
Bunting: Wool Fair (held on the last Bank Holiday Monday in May).
Fish: Fish n Frolics angling festival.
Three sheep: The Three Ewes tea room.
Green man: The logo of the North Cotswold Brewery.
Gin bottle: Cotswolds Distillery, Stourton.
Purple fleur de lys: Scout hut.
Pink telephone box: A company called Pink Connect is right next to another company called Red.
Town crier: Female town crier, Marion Lowe.
Needle and thread: EH Spencer gentlemen’s outfitters on Market Place, est 1901, and The Cotswold Tailor on Church Street.
Dice: Women’s clothing shop.
Compass: From Time in Hand shop on the corner of Sheep Street. Clocks and restoration.
Flask with X on it: Dorothy Hodgkin, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 1964. She used X-ray crystallography to solve the atomic structure of molecules.