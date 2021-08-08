An illustrated guide to Shipston-on-Stour

Published: 10:17 AM August 8, 2021

Take one White Horse, throw in a Black one, add a caravan of camels, a White Bear, a couple of Badgers and many, many sheep, and you have the Warwickshire town of Shipston-on-Stour

Points of interest on Katie B Morgan's map:

Shipston-on-Stour map - Credit: Katie B Morgan, kbmorgan.co.uk

Sheep, rubber duck and soap: Used to be known as ‘sheep wash town’.

Barcheston sign: The ‘Sheldon Tapestries’ were made here in Tudor times.

Playing cards: Cy Endfield (1914-1995) lived and died here. The American director of Zulu, he also wrote books about card tricks and magic.

Blue shaded glasses: Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees wrote ‘Cold be my days in Shipston-on-Stour’ in his song Sing Slowly Sisters.

Camel: Joseph’s Amazing Camels is the only company in the UK specialising in camels.

Mary Poppins: Actor Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, lived here.

Motorbike: Cecil Sandford (b. 1928), Isle of Man TT winner.

Bronze coins: A large hoard of Roman coins was found here.

Books: The library, built in 1685, is a former Quaker house; Francis Hickes, translator (b. 1566); architect Edward William Mountford (b. 1855).

Grape vine: Edward Sheldon Wine Vaults is still in use, with vines growing in the courtyard.

Horns on the cap of skateboarder: Telegraph Street used to be called Horn Lane.

St Edmunds Church: 15th-century tower, but the rest was rebuilt in 1855. Memorial to John Hart who made Shipston famous for weaving shag, a fine velvet woollen cloth.

Horseshoe: 16th-century half-timbered pub.

The Old Mill: There has been a mill here since Saxon times.

White Bear: Former coaching inn.

George: Another coaching inn. Queen Victoria once stopped here for refreshments before she was Queen.

White horse: The White Horse inn, also known as Lazy Pug and was once The Falcon.

Black horse: The town’s only thatched building is the oldest pub in the town.

Badger: Ellen Badger Hospital. Built in 1896 in memory of Ellen Badger, wife of Richard Badger. The building’s architect was E Mountford.

Hot air balloon: Virgin balloon flights.

Brush: A Touch of Dust antique shop. There is also London House Antiques in High Street.

Fox: Foxwist picture frame shop.

Blue Bean: Coffee shop and cafe.

Sheep by motorbike: Sheep sculpture by Jude Tucker, in Gyratory Garden, maintained by Stour Valley Lions.

Bunting: Wool Fair (held on the last Bank Holiday Monday in May).

Fish: Fish n Frolics angling festival.

Three sheep: The Three Ewes tea room.

Green man: The logo of the North Cotswold Brewery.

Gin bottle: Cotswolds Distillery, Stourton.

Purple fleur de lys: Scout hut.

Pink telephone box: A company called Pink Connect is right next to another company called Red.

Town crier: Female town crier, Marion Lowe.

Needle and thread: EH Spencer gentlemen’s outfitters on Market Place, est 1901, and The Cotswold Tailor on Church Street.

Dice: Women’s clothing shop.

Compass: From Time in Hand shop on the corner of Sheep Street. Clocks and restoration.

Flask with X on it: Dorothy Hodgkin, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 1964. She used X-ray crystallography to solve the atomic structure of molecules.

The Black Horse pub, Shipston - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Shipston's sheep statue - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Shipston's Wool Fair - Credit: Chris Wright

The Horseshoe Inn, Shipston-on-Stour - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Shipston-on-Stour - Credit: © Thousand Word Media