Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley

A relaxed, informal atmosphere in which to enjoy beautifully prepared food, open fireplaces and cosy corners - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

The Shireburn Arms is a truly quintessential English inn surrounded by breath-taking scenery in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

With a relaxed, informal atmosphere in which to enjoy beautifully prepared food, open fireplaces and cosy corners, a meal at The Shireburn Arms is both comfortingly familiar and yet still a wonderfully special experience.

A menu that pays homage to the region’s produce - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

Our head chef has crafted a menu that pays homage to the region’s produce, as well as his talents, and features local specialities using the freshest ingredients. Featuring original architecture, bold decor, wonderful wallpapers and contemporary fabrics, a stay at The Shireburn Arms is always stylish, warm and welcoming.

Slip between crisp cotton sheets, rest your head on a feather pillow and curl up beneath a super-soft goose down duvet - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

For a peaceful night’s sleep, slip between crisp cotton sheets, rest your head on a feather pillow and curl up beneath a super-soft goose down duvet. Wake up to a hearty breakfast before setting off to explore the glorious countryside on your doorstep such as the Tolkien trail or one of many other local walks.

Dinner, bed and breakfast packages are available this winter from just £123*. Win a gift voucher for a one-night winter break at The Shireburn Arms, including a two-course dinner, bed and breakfast, by entering our competition below.