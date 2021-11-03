Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley

Logo Icon

Shireburn Arms

Published: 8:46 AM November 3, 2021
The Shireburn Arms

A relaxed, informal atmosphere in which to enjoy beautifully prepared food, open fireplaces and cosy corners - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

The Shireburn Arms is a truly quintessential English inn surrounded by breath-taking scenery in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

With a relaxed, informal atmosphere in which to enjoy beautifully prepared food, open fireplaces and cosy corners, a meal at The Shireburn Arms is both comfortingly familiar and yet still a wonderfully special experience.

The Shireburn Arms

A menu that pays homage to the region’s produce - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

Our head chef has crafted a menu that pays homage to the region’s produce, as well as his talents, and features local specialities using the freshest ingredients. Featuring original architecture, bold decor, wonderful wallpapers and contemporary fabrics, a stay at The Shireburn Arms is always stylish, warm and welcoming.

The Shireburn Arms

Slip between crisp cotton sheets, rest your head on a feather pillow and curl up beneath a super-soft goose down duvet - Credit: The Shireburn Arms

For a peaceful night’s sleep, slip between crisp cotton sheets, rest your head on a feather pillow and curl up beneath a super-soft goose down duvet. Wake up to a hearty breakfast before setting off to explore the glorious countryside on your doorstep such as the Tolkien trail or one of many other local walks.

Dinner, bed and breakfast packages are available this winter from just £123*. Win a gift voucher for a one-night winter break at The Shireburn Arms, including a two-course dinner, bed and breakfast, by entering our competition below.

Fill out my online form.
Lancashire Life
Cheshire Life
Competitions

Don't Miss

The Fine Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Chester Walls at night

Cheshire Life

10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
A festively decorated fireplace with two tables on either side that are laid for dinner

Devon Life | Win

Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Join the PJ Army

Cheshire Life | Win

Win a Silentnight king size bed and bedding bundle worth over £2000

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon