In search of Sir Maurice Oldfield in the Peak village of Over Haddon

Picturesque Over Haddon may be one of Derbyshire's smallest settlements but, as Mike Smith discovers, it has fascinating stories to tell

Who would have guessed that one of the eleven children of Joseph Oldfield, a tenant farmer in the small Peak District village of Over Haddon, would progress from these humble beginnings to become Britain’s most decorated Cold War spy?

Although John le Carré denied that Maurice Oldfield had been the inspiration for the fictional character of George Smiley, the author is known to have set up a meeting between Oldfield and Alec Guinness in order to provide the actor with ‘a sense and manner of an old spy in retirement’, in preparation for his taking on the role of Smiley in a film adaption of one of le Carré’s books.

Sir Maurice Oldfield - Credit: Mike Smith

More credence is given to the suggestion that Oldfield was the source for the character of ‘M’ in Ian Fleming’s series of James Bond books. When Oldfield became the Head of MI6, he was known by the code name ‘C’, which apparently stood for ‘Control’.

Maurice was born on the kitchen table and grew up at a cottage called Mona View in Over Haddon.

He was educated at Lady Manners School, in Bakewell, and at Manchester University. After serving in the Intelligence Corps during the Second World War, he joined the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), more commonly known as MI6, eventually becoming its head, a post he held until his retirement in 1978.

Even in retirement, he was asked by Margaret Thatcher to coordinate security and intelligence in Northern Ireland.

Although anonymity is normally associated with the roles he held, Maurice, who was knighted for his distinguished secret service career, hit the national news headlines for two very different reasons.

St Anne’s Church - Credit: Mike Smith

In 1975, he escaped an assassination attempt when a bomb placed outside his flat in London was defused.

After his death in 1981, his family had to endure false accusations that he had been involved in a child abuse scandal, a nightmare that only came to an end when Carl Beech was found guilty of fabricating the allegations he had made about Oldfield and other prominent people.

Britain’s greatest ever spy chief is buried next to his parents and his siblings in the churchyard of St Anne’s Church in Over Haddon.

On the outside wall of the chancel, there is a memorial to another notable resident of the village.

This takes the form of a sundial that bears a dedication to ‘Janet’, who was the daughter of A P Wadsworth, the distinguished editor of the Manchester Guardian from 1944 to his death in 1956.

Janet Wadsworth, an education officer for Granada Television, is commemorated in a poem by George Herbert: ‘Teach me thy love to know; That this new light, which I now see, May both the work and the workman show: Then by a sunne-beam I will Climbe to Thee’.

Although modest in size, the interior of the church, which was built between 1879 and 1880, is just as eye-catching as the exterior.

Memorial to Janet Wadsworth - Credit: Mike Smith

The nave is covered by a spectacular timber-beamed roof, set against a deep blue ceiling, and the floors of the baptistry and chancel are paved in polished marble.

An effective and well-managed village hall

At the far end of the village, there is another building of significance. This is the Village Hall, which was completely rebuilt in 2011 as a replacement for the original hall constructed in 1957.

The new building was the first village hall in Derbyshire to achieve Hallmark I and II accreditation, as being ‘effective and well-managed’.

The building makes good use of sustainable-energy technology, with an air-source heat pump and a neat array of photo-voltaic roof panels that take advantage of the south-facing site.

Run by a management committee comprised of local people, the hall’s function room, with accommodation for 100 people, can be hired for birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, business meetings, seminars, fitness classes, meetings of the Over Haddon History Group, film nights and coffee mornings.

Over Haddon Village Hall - Credit: Mike Smith

In addition, its floor can be covered with matting to provide a surface suitable for games of bowls.

The Over Haddon Gold Rush

The extent of these activities indicates a thriving community, despite the small size of the present village.

In 1854, the settlement had been on the point of expanding significantly when gold was discovered in one of the local lead mines.

Bounty hunters rushed to the village to seek their fortune, but their optimism was short-lived, because the deposits proved to be so deep and to be present in such small quantities that exploitation of the ore would not have been profitable.

With the expansion never taking place, Over Haddon has remained as a settlement with pretty, well-maintained cottages arranged along a lofty limestone ridge, set high above a deep valley carved out by the river Lathkill.

Street scene in Over Haddon - Credit: Mike Smith

Roy Christian, the well-known Derbyshire writer, described the village as ‘seemingly suspended in mid-air when viewed from the terraces of Haddon Hall’, the large manor house set in the depths of the nearby valley of the river Wye.

The view in the opposite direction is just as remarkable, especially when seen through the large picture-window in the lounge of the Lathkil Hotel or from the outside seating areas.

As the website of this popular venue rightly claims, the hotel has ‘one of the most spectacular and unrivalled panoramic views of any pub in Derbyshire’.

The hotel, which has four guest bedrooms, is described as providing ‘old-fashioned hospitality, opportunities for relaxation and great food served in the heart of the Peak District National Park’.

Called the Miners’ Arms when it was first established in 1828, the hostelry has long been known as the Lathkil Hotel, with an insistence on the use of the old spelling, with a single ‘l’, despite the modern preference by the Ordnance Survey for ‘Lathkill’.

The Lathkil Hotel - Credit: Mike Smith

Robert and Helen Grigor-Taylor ran the hotel as a free house from 1981 to 2011, before handing over the responsibility to their daughter Alice. Although Alice has a degree in History, she was delighted to be given the opportunity to become a pub landlady at the age of 29.

The long, winding road

Although the view that attracts so many people to the pub takes in the lush, steep-sided valley of the Lathkill, it does not provide any glimpses of the river itself, because the fast-flowing stream hides away in the depths of the dale, far below the terrace of the hotel.

However, the river can be reached by walking down a long, winding road that terminates on its banks, where a clapper bridge allows the river to be crossed.

The Clapper Bridge over the River Lathkill - Credit: Mike Smith

Having commenced our visit to Over Haddon at the gravestone of Sir Maurice Oldfield, the former head of the secret service, it feels entirely appropriate that we finish our exploration of the village at a river described on the ‘Peak District on-line’ website in the following terms: ‘The river Lathkill is a very secretive and shy watercourse, because it disappears and hides in places, allowing sections of the river bed to become dried out in summer or during drought conditions.’