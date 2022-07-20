Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500

Win

Experience the tranquility of the Lake District with this opportunity to win a luxury 2-night getaway for two to the 4-star Skiddaw Hotel in Keswick.

The 4-star Skiddaw Hotel in the centre of Keswick is situated amidst panoramic vistas, imposing mountain ranges and is within walking distance from Derwent Water, making it the ideal base to explore the scenic Lake District.

With a range of ensuite bedrooms that are all equipped with large, comfortable beds and modern amenities, guests are always guaranteed a great night’s sleep. When it comes to food, guests can sample authentic Spanish tapas in the lively conservatory and stylish bar area.

Tapas at the Skiddaw Hotel - Credit: Skiddaw Hotel

Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for award-winning dining, Brasserie 31 serves seasonal AA Rosette dishes daily. Step outside and you’ll find shops, cafes and bars aplenty.