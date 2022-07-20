Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Win

Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 5:19 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 5:22 PM July 20, 2022
View of Keswick from Skiddaw

View of Keswick from Skiddaw - Credit: Skiddaw Hotel

Experience the tranquility of the Lake District with this opportunity to win a luxury 2-night getaway for two to the 4-star Skiddaw Hotel in Keswick.

The 4-star Skiddaw Hotel in the centre of Keswick is situated amidst panoramic vistas, imposing mountain ranges and is within walking distance from Derwent Water, making it the ideal base to explore the scenic Lake District.

With a range of ensuite bedrooms that are all equipped with large, comfortable beds and modern amenities, guests are always guaranteed a great night’s sleep. When it comes to food, guests can sample authentic Spanish tapas in the lively conservatory and stylish bar area.

Tapas at the Skiddaw Hotel

Tapas at the Skiddaw Hotel - Credit: Skiddaw Hotel

Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for award-winning dining, Brasserie 31 serves seasonal AA Rosette dishes daily. Step outside and you’ll find shops, cafes and bars aplenty.

Fill out my online form.
Competitions

Don't Miss

The Farm Club at Pickmere Lake

Cheshire Life

5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon
Bude, North east Cornwall, David Chapman, UK

Cornwall Life

Everything you need to know about visiting Bude

Chrissy Harris

Logo Icon
Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Fred Humphries

person
Sheene Mill (photo: courtesy of Sheene Mill)

Hertfordshire Life

11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon