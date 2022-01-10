7 of the best places to see snowdrops in Kent in 2022

Snowdrops in the first rays of the morning sun - Credit: Irina Iriser/Pexels

Snowdrops are a welcome sight as they herald the coming of warmer days, and that other flowers will also soon unfurl their limbs to bring colour back into our lives. Here are the best locations to view the delicate little flowers in Kent this February.

Spring Platt

With over 650 varieties of Snowdrops and expansive panoramic views over the beautiful Weald of Kent, Spring Platt is the perfect place to wander and contemplate the year ahead.

This charming garden will be participating in the National Garden Scheme again this year, so book your tickets if you want to explore this little slice of winter paradise.

Where: Spring Platt, Boyton Court Road, Sutton Valence, Maidstone, Kent ME17 3BY

When: On selected dates between Wednesday 19th January and Wednesday 9th February between 11 am and 3 pm.

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/spring-platt-open-days

Sissinghurst Castle Garden

The world-famous garden of writer Vita Sackville-West is a must-visit all year round, but there certainly is a charm to a winter stroll around the estate, slumbering flora, a glistening dusting of frost and the crisp fresh air.

Keep your eyes peeled for delicate clusters of Snowdrops on a chilly winter walk around the estate and gardens.

Where: Sissinghurst Castle Garden, Biddenden Road, near Cranbrook, Kent, TN17 2AB

When: The estate and gardens are open daily between 10 am and 4 pm and 11 am and 3 pm, respectively.

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sissinghurst-castle-garden

The first signs that spring is on the way... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goodnestone Park Gardens

A Utopia for garden lovers, Goodnestone Park's 15-acre estate has many beautiful spots to explore, from the grand Parterre to the woodland garden that is home to awe-inspiring trees.

Goodstone Park was also a favourite of Jane Austen, she would frequently visit to see her brother Edward, and it is said that Austen began writing Pride and Prejudice while staying at Rowling House on the Goodnestone Park Estate in 1796!

Where: Goodnestone Park Gardens, Wingham, Canterbury, Kent CT3 1PL

When: Sunday 20th February between 10 am and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/goodnestone-park-gardens

Hever Castle

Enjoy the scattering of Snowdrops on a self-guided walk around the grounds of Hever Castle this February. You'll see approximately 100,000 of the stunning little white flowers and a range of other early bloomers.

Also, Garden Writer and Snowdrop enthusiast Val Bourne will be presenting a snowdrop talk on Saturday 12th February.

Where: Hever Castle, Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge, Kent TN8 7NG

When: Wednesday 9th - Monday 28th February

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/whats-on/snowdrops

Copton Ash

Cultivated and developed since 1978, Copton Ash which was once a Cherry Orchard, is participating in the National Garden Scheme this year and offers visitors a unique opportunity to take a peek at this constantly evolving garden.

Where: Copton Ash, 105 Ashford Road, Faversham, Kent ME13 8XW

When: Saturday 12th February and Sunday 20th February between 12 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/copton-ash

Early spring snowdrops are a reason to get out and about in January and February. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chartwell

Churchill's former estate is atmospheric and delightful to explore in the winter, from the winter border in the garden to complex woodlands where you'll see Snowdrops peeking through.

Where: Chartwell, Mapleton Road, Westerham, Kent TN16 1PS

When: Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 3.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chartwell

Knowle Hill Farm

Elizabeth and Andrew Cairns have sculpted Knowle Hill Farm from scratch for over 35 years. Discover the mature garden and its delightful blanketing of Snowdrops in February through the National Garden scheme and prepare to come away with plenty of horticultural inspiration for your own garden.

Where: Knowle Hill Farm, Ulcombe, Maidstone, Kent ME17 1ES

When: Saturday 5th to Monday 7th February between 11 am and 3 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/knowle-hill-farm

