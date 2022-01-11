Where to see Snowdrops in the East of England
Snowdrops are a welcome sight as they herald the coming of warmer days, and that other flowers will also soon unfurl their limbs to bring colour back into our lives.
Here are the best locations to view the delicate little flowers in the East of England this February.
Norfolk
Wrap up warm and take a picturesque stroll at one of 5 (or maybe see them all!) of the National Garden Schemes stunning gardens this February. From the grounds of the Grade II listed Tudor manor, Hindringham Hall, to the blanketed woodlands at Horstead House and more.
Click here to discover the best places for a Snowdrop walk in Norfolk.
Suffolk
From a riverside walk along the Stour at Great Thurlow Hall to a ramble through Blakenham Woodland Garden, Suffolk's formal and informal gardens will be dusted with pretty white flowers this February and it's certainly a site you don't want to miss.
Click here to discover the top 8 places to see Snowdrops in Suffolk.
Essex
The Essex countryside will be alive with the colour of Snowdrops soon and there are so many beautiful locations to seek them out at. From the gorgeous Audley End House estate to Hatfield Forest one of the countries finest remaining examples of Royal Hunting Forest.
Click here to discover the top 10 Snowdrops locations in Essex.
