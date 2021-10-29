Top retreats in the Maldives from Chigwell's Atlantis Travel

Those lovely folks at Atlantis Travel can't wait to welcome you back to the Maldives and if you need tempting, here's the low down on two of the country's top retreats

We are over the moon that the Maldives is among the many countries that have been removed from the government’s red list, meaning that (from October 4) you can jet off to its dazzling white beaches, turquoise waters, golden sunshine and world-class luxury hotels. You also won’t need to take a pre-departure test before your arrival into England, and later in October, if you have been double vaccinated, you no longer have to take a PCR test upon arriving back home!

Sustainable, fun and oh so sumptuous, nobody does barefoot luxury quite like Soneva. With its hotels inhabiting some of the planet’s most pristine locations, the brand carefully balances looking after local people and places, with offering utterly unforgettable experiences and luxury living for its guests. From sensational scuba diving and sampling cutting-edge cuisine, to unwinding in a world-class spa and making memories to cherish forever, you can stay in style at one (or both) of Soneva’s Maldivian retreats…

Soneva Jani recently unveiled its new luxurious over-water villas, may of which have waterslide right into the sea - Credit: Soneva

Enjoy the romance of Soneva Jani

Soneva Jani is the perfect place for a luxury tropical escape for two, with a ‘no shoes, no news’ lifestyle and simply stunning surroundings. The already award-winning resort has recently unveiled its ‘Chapter Two’, which includes the addition of 27 luxurious over-water villas (all with private pools and many with waterslides right into the ocean), three innovative new dining concepts and a new Soneva Wellness Centre.

The perfect place for a luxury tropical escape for two, Soneva Jani offers a ‘no shoes, no news’ lifestyle - Credit: Soneva

Plus, if you stay in a Chapter Two Reserve Villa, you can indulge in Soneva Unlimited, enabling you to fully experience every element of the resort included within the villa price – including all fine dining and wines, spa treatments, and signature experiences. No matter which villa you stay in, you can expect dreamy dining, as the resort is home to an array of restaurants that showcase culinary styles from around the globe. Plant-based or not, you must dine at So Wild by Diana Von Cranach, serving vegan dishes that are inspired by the flavours of South East Asia and created using ingredients from the resort’s organic gardens.

Soneva Fushi is ideal for families looking to kick of their flip flops and go back to nature - Credit: Soneva

Family fun at Soneva Fushi

Guests can surrender their shoes and immerse themselves into island living at Soneva Fushi, a super-sustainable paradise where families can kick off their flip flops and go back-to-nature with a wealth of experiences. If they can tear little ones away from The Den (truly one of the best kids’ clubs in the Maldives), the entire family can enjoy everything from reef exploration with the resort's marine biologists, to local glassblowing, to sampling a kaleidoscopic collection of complimentary chocolates, ice creams and sorbets.

By night, guests can scour the skies for constellations with a family stargazing session, or kick back in a lounger with sweet smelling popcorn for a showing at Cinema Paradiso. They can treat the tribe to a stay in one of the brand-new overwater villas – complete with one or two bedrooms and a super-cool slide – and be sure to visit Fresh in the Garden, a unique eatery suspended within the trees, where the aromas of herbs from the extensive gardens waft up from below.

