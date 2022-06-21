Capture the beauty of the South Downs for a chance to win £250

The South Downs National Park photo competition is back, and it's your chance to wow the judges with your enchanting photos of the glorious landscapes of the South Downs.

The theme for the photo competition this year is "Near and Far", and photographers of all skill sets are invited to capture far-off views that showcase the epic scale and awe-inspiring majesty of the South Downs landscape.

You will have to chance to impress award-winning photographers Rachael Talibart, Finn Hopson and Carlotta Luke, who will be on this year's judging panel.

The first-place prize is £250, with a runner-up prize of £150, and the third prize of £75. There will also be a "best mobile photo" category for the first time ever, which means that literally anyone can get involved, even if they are just on a morning run or having a spontaneous afternoon picnic.

Orchids flowering at Buster Hill in the South Downs National Park - Credit: Lewis Watt

Carlotta Luke, one of the judges for the photo competition, said: "If there was ever a place to capture an amazing sunrise or sunset, it's the South Downs National Park.

"The way the sky radiates with hues of yellow, orange, and red and the light hits the landscape can be make for an extraordinary image. Just after sunrise and before sunset is the golden hour of photography, and it presents a golden opportunity for photographers to capture some amazing snaps. That feeling you get when you know you've got a great shot never gets old!"

The iconic Seven Sisters cliffs - Credit: Sam Moore

Judge Rachael Talibart says: "I hope people will take the opportunity to show us not only the big vistas but also the little details that together make the National Park such a rewarding place to visit or live."

So what will you be capturing? - be sure to tag us on Instagram @sussexlifemag so we can see all your South Downs Adventures!

Entries for the photo contest close at midnight on Monday 31st October 2022, and the winners will be announced in January 2023.

Find out more and download the entry form at www.southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/photocompetition2022





