Southampton bids to become the UK City of Culture 2025

When Southampton made the longlist, this signalled the next stage of the journey for bid director Claire Whitaker, who’s eyeing the big prize says Viv Micklefield

‘We’re in it to win it,’ is the rallying call from Claire Whitaker OBE, from the helm of SO25, the hashtag for Southampton’s UK City of Culture bid.

Enthusiastically supported by public and private organisations from across the city and beyond, Claire has already steered a course through 20 competitors to reach the final eight. Which is no mean feat. However, with Armagh, Wrexham, Cornwall, Derby, Bradford, County Durham, and Stirling still in contention, there’s a big push to catch the judges’ eye ahead of this month’s shortlist announcement, before the winner is crowned in May.

Claire Whitaker is passionate about Southampton's unique heritage - Credit: Claire Whitaker

Drawing-on 30 years’ experience in the live music industry, both UK and internationally, prior to her appointment in April 2020, Southampton’s bid director – who’s also been chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society – is particularly keen to promote culture’s broader effect on society. One that embraces how we live through the arts, sport, heritage, and also food. With the ground-work undertaken by the City Council, and importantly cross-party backing secured, this meant she could hit the ground running.

‘As I like to think of it, they [the Council] had already got some of the ingredients together and that’s allowed me to make the cake.

‘We started by speaking to people across the city, including trying to reach communities that perhaps wouldn’t have thought that City of Culture was for them. A lot of effort has gone into hearing as many voices as possible. And, for me, the diversity in Southampton was one of the attractions about working here and is something which I’m most proud of.

‘I first knew Southampton as a visitor with my two teenagers, who are very interested in sport. Now that I’ve gained a greater knowledge and understanding of the city, having these two perspectives is very helpful [to the bid].’

In particular, she says, it’s opened her eyes to Southampton’s so-called “hidden wonders”, some of which have, until now, largely gone under the radar, yet provide plenty to shout about.

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre is one of the bid partners - Credit: Mayflower Theatre

‘The city’s heritage is amazing, as is the town within the city which is the port with its global connections. And I’ve just been delighted with the quality of the arts organisations and the amazing people who’ve been a joy to work with. There’s the wonderful transformation of God’s House Tower by ‘a space’ arts and the work that ZoeLogic Dance Theatre Company has done around Southampton. Then you look at the Mayflower Theatre and the new MAST Mayflower Studios; we’ve some world-class facilities.

‘Our beautiful parks and green spaces are a revelation and again something I’ve grown to love. And, there are some fantastic streets here, like Bedford Place and Oxford Street, where the food and beverage offer is very exciting. These are places that it would be great to be able to shine a light on.’

The ongoing spirit of collaboration has successfully yielded sponsorship deals with major commercial players, whilst the Gateway Club has enabled businesses, large and small, to come on-board as enterprise meets culture. Although the focus of the bid is Southampton, regional partnerships encourage a joined-up approach to boosting tourism across the south coast and offer-up new ways in which to cooperate through culture.

The John Hansard Gallery is one of Southampton's internationally recognised cultural attractions - Credit: John Hansard Gallery

‘If we win the bid,’ Claire explains, ‘other funds are unlocked. The Heritage Lottery Fund has already put up £3million, and trusts and foundations across the country have earmarked money to help you to realise your ambitions.’

This, in response to the government’s challenge to put culture at the heart of plans to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Our Time project already signals this city’s intent with bursaries having been awarded to the next generation of local artists and creatives to pursue their goals.

‘We know that winning City of Culture could transform Southampton for all of us, but in particular it gives young people the opportunity to have exciting, sustainable careers here. One legacy we’d hope to achieve is a greater understanding of, and access to, the range of jobs that the creative industries offer; there are backstage roles, as well as front of house.’

Importantly, as she observes, the potential economic benefits also extend way beyond the cultural industries, making the city a more attractive place in which to work and providing a turbo charge to inward business investment.

‘Another hidden gem is our inventiveness – we were part of the worldwide web story – and technological developments supported by our two fantastic universities, are another industry in this hardworking city.’

Southampton's heritage is one of its hidden wonders - Credit: James Newell

Claire’s diary typically begins with a daily catch-up alongside her ‘small, but perfectly formed team’ of eight, some of whom are seconded from city institutions, to ensure the bidding process rolls-out smoothly. This could be followed by anything from speaking to the movers and shakers in the local music scene to meeting with community leaders, business groups or councillors. A steering group, composed of people from across the city, also plays its part as a sounding board for some of the proposals.

‘It’s one of the challenges and one of the joys, one minute I can be talking about fantastically ambitious artistic concepts and the next, I’ll be in a budget meeting.’

Whilst details of what’s in store should Southampton triumph, remain tantalizingly under wraps, the anticipation is rising.

‘Although I can’t yet say too much about the year-long cultural programme planned, we do have some very big event ideas to make a real change,’ says Claire. ‘And it really does feel like the whole city is behind us.’

Adding: ‘We’re putting absolutely everything into this bid. I wake up every morning and think how lucky I am to be involved.’

MasterChef winner and restaurateur Shelina Permalloo is backing the bid - Credit: Lakaz Maman

Bid ambassadors

From music icon Craig David to Professional Masterchef winner and restauranteur Shelina Permalloo, from top cricketer Charlotte Edwards to presenter Dame Floella Benjamin, and fashion designer Jenny Packham, Southampton’s home-grown talent is getting behind the bid. Hear their voices at southampton2025.co.uk/our-people

Give your support

City of Culture judges are on the look-out for community backing and you can make a difference by visiting southampton2025.co.uk to sign-up to receive regular updates. And by adding the hashtags #SO25 and #OurSouthampton on social media.

Coming soon to Southampton’s cultural scene

The city is one of the destinations for this summer’s national Tour de Moon project. Featuring live shows, digital experiences and public activities inspired by our ‘universal satellite’, the Moon, a cosmic journey lies ahead for young people and families. For more details, see: unboxed2022.uk/tour-de-moon