Review: Moddershall Oaks Spa Retreat

The timing was perfect: post-Christmas; post-running about after my husband, struck down with Covid, and post-first week back at school. A spa day, where everything was to be all about me, couldn’t have been more needed. Taking my spa buddy Amanda along for the ride, we headed to Moddershall Oaks in Staffordshire for a day of total and utter relaxation.

Start with a blast of hydrotherapy - Credit: Moddershall Oaks

It’s short trip down the M6 and on arrival we were greeted with something sparkling and a tour of the spa. It’s not a small set up. As well as a gym (no thanks, not today) there’s an indoor pool surrounded by loungers, a steam room (beautifully fragranced with eucalyptus) and hydrotherapy pool, with various bubbly options and two water cannons, which blast warm water onto your shoulders as if they take personal affront to stressed muscles. Heated stone loungers make for the perfect spot to recline after a soak under the jets, just add a book and a friend to chat with. Outside there’s a heated spa pool, with relaxed bubbles and plenty of bench seating – and waitress service, so if you fancy a Bellini, you don’t need to step from the water to acquire one. There’s also a sauna, and both have glorious views across the countryside, which adds another level of relaxation to the occasion.

Determined to relax in every way possible, we circumnavigated it all. From indoor hydrotherapy pool to stream room to heated loungers, then to outdoor spa pool (Bellinis) and sauna. It’s extraordinary how many hours can flash by when you’re so busy and before we knew it, it was time to move to in the Oak House restaurant, where (wrapped in fluffy dressing gowns) we enjoyed lunch. Chickpea Fitters and Carrot Salad, followed by a huge bowl of Bang Bang Halloumi Salad (chunks of warm cheese, coated in a honey and peanut butter dressing, with masses of salad leaves and tomato) for me, and Curried Sweet Potato Soup, followed by a cheeseburger (no bun, thanks!) and fries for Amanda. You’d think doing nothing would curb the appetite, but nope.

Sip a Bellini, should you choose, in the outdoor spa pool - Credit: Moddershall Oaks

After lunch we power-napped in the Relaxation Lounge, draped in blankets, until our treatments. I had chosen the Tribactif facial, which uses Tribe517 products. It was 50 minutes of bliss. A double cleanse using the most deliciously fragranced sweet orange face balm is followed by a face mask, during which I received the best scalp massage I have ever experienced. It was positively transcendent and, according to my therapist, her favourite thing to do. It’s worth going again just for that bit. Once the face mask had flooded my skin with hydration, she set about a quite fabulous face massage, leaving my skin soft, sculpted, plumped and glowing. Like I say – bliss.

Relax, doze, read in one of the two relaxation rooms - Credit: Jon Thorne Photography Limited

Amanda, a regular runner, had booked herself the Signature Enlighten massage, a full body massage that, the literature says, will ‘charm you into an empowering stupor’. They weren’t wrong, she could barely speak afterwards and positively floated down the stairs from the treatment rooms. We languorously changed, drifted to the café for a pre-departure coffee, and headed home feeling thoroughly relaxed, revived and ready to go at life again.

Tranquillity spa day, from £150 per person, moddershalloaks.com