Spend the day in Stockton Heath

Sitting between two waterways and surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside, Stockton Heath combines the delightful charm of a small rural village with the hustle and bustle of a larger town

With its bustling centre, it is easy to see how Stockton Heath is one of the most sought-after places to live in the region. Local resident and Cheshire travel writer, Jenny Schippers, reveals: ‘I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Having spent my childhood living close by, when it came to purchasing my own home, I knew Stockton Heath would be the perfect place to raise a family. We have everything we need from boutique shops, excellent restaurants and extensive walks right on our doorstep.’

WALK

Enjoy a canalside walk before hitting the shops and dining spots of Stockton Heath - Credit: Samantha Haylor

With country and canalside walks, Stockton Heath’s picturesque surroundings and green spaces entice residents and visitors alike.

Starting from the London Bridge Inn, take in the picturesque waterside views from its outside terrace before walking along the Bridgewater Canal to Walton Gardens. Open year round, this sweeping parkland, country house and formal gardens are steeped in local history. An ideal day out for all ages, younger children will enjoy the extensive playground and Children's Zoo while the bigger kids can get competitive with an action-packed game of Pitch ‘n’ Putt.

For those that enjoy a slower pace and a change of viewpoint, hire a narrowboat for the day from Thorn Marine and take a tranquil trip by water through the stunning Cheshire countryside. Motor in either direction towards the beautiful surrounding villages of Grappenhall, Moore, Lymm and Dunham Massey.

From Thorne Marine, on your walk towards the village centre, be sure to stop at Hillcrest House, the former residence of the celebrated entertainer George Formby OBE.

SHOP

When you reach the heart of Stockton Heath you will find a high street packed with independent retailers, delicatessens, cafes and a selection of lively bars and restaurants that take you from day to night.

Find the perfect gift at Donna Marie Secret Courtyard - Credit: Samantha Haylor

Browse carefully curated boutiques including Sorelle Style, Riva Menswear and the Lemon Tree. Take a step through the door and into the secret courtyard at Donna Marie, to explore an Aladdin’s Cave of gifts and curiosities, pop by The Forge Precinct, home to the legendary All That Jazz, a shop of treasures filled to the brim with everything and anything, from furniture and ornaments to gifts and cards.

Amy Cook, owner of Sorelle Style, an independent fashion boutique, says: ‘Stockton Heath has a great 'shop local' spirit. All the different businesses support each other and as an independent business we get to know our customers and can tailor our products to their needs - giving them what they want when they want it.’

Put some spring in your step with a visit to Springs Spa, a destination body and skin clinic offering the very best in pamper-y massage and facials, as well as a wide range of aesthetic treatments from facial contouring to body sculpting.

RELAX

Stockton Heath’s high street is lined with dark red Cheshire brick buildings and imposing Victorian architecture. Home to an array of independently owned cafes, it is easy to pick up everything from early breakfast through to late lunch.

Catch a coffee at Brew, on London Road - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Enjoy an all-day breakfast or bubbly brunch at The Bus Stop; drink coffee with the locals at Brew and enjoy toasted sandwiches, artisan ice cream and homemade cakes; watch the world go by from a window seat or sink into a leather sofa at LD24. Satisfy your sweet tooth with shakes, waffles and desserts from M*Jays and The Little Dessert Shop or drop by Waterfields bakery for delicious slices and pastries.

DINE

Enjoy Himalayan salt-aged steak at Tomahawk, the newest addition to Stockton Heath's abundance of dining options - Credit: Tomahawk

Stockton Heath’s dining scene is vibrant and simply bursting with flavour. Inspired by the traditional culinary culture of the Greek Mediterranean, The Olive Tree sources fresh produce locally and uses traditional ingredients to add authenticity to their flavoursome dishes. Visit Ego for hanging kebabs, fresh fish and seafood, pizza, pasta, and wholesome paella. Newly-opened Tomahawk is a specialist market town steak restaurant and cocktail bar, serving the finest Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks and Wagyu and is a must-do dining spot.

Local foodie ambassador and founder of @stockton_eats, Toni Short, says: ‘Since I moved to Stockton Heath 20 years ago its food scene has completely exploded, making our village a “must visit” day and night-time destination for all Cheshire foodies. Walk along London Road on a Saturday afternoon and you’ll find it’s buzzing with people enjoying the street cafe scene outside Piccolinos, Zalos and Expédition. What you can’t see is that we also have some amazing hidden outdoor spaces like the Olive Tree Brasserie’s fabulous new heated roof terrace and Corks Out’s spacious garden lounge with a retractable roof. I love that you can enjoy fabulous food and drink in the village’s cosy cafes and speciality coffee shops by day, then there’s an amazing selection of local restaurants, pubs and cocktail bars to choose from by night.’

Home to history, architecture, live music and a strong support local culture. Stockton Heath’s appeal continues to develop and grow.

Find Samantha on Instagram @samanthahaylor