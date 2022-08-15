How to spend a day out in magical St Albans

With its deep layers of history, St Albans combines a colourful past with a thriving cultural, social and retail scene, making it one of the most desirable places to live in the country

Head north out of London in the first or second century AD and you would almost certainly have stopped off at Verulamium as you made your way up Watling Street. You might have relaxed at the public baths, watched a play in the theatre, or maybe just hung around the forum in Britain’s third largest Roman city.



And just as Londinium morphed into London, so 2,000 years on, Hertfordshire’s cathedral city might well have been called Verulam, if it hadn’t been for a chap called Alban.



In the third century AD, this Roman citizen was condemned to death for sheltering Amphibalus, a priest who had converted him to Christianity. Alban was beheaded on the hill above the Roman town and where his head fell, a spring was said to appear on what is now Holywell Hill.

In the years that followed, a humble church was built on the site, followed in 793 by a Benedictine abbey that became the focal point of a new town. Medieval St Albans flourished as pilgrims came to the sacred shrine of Britain's first Christian martyr and saint.



Today, the hilltop cathedral with the largest nave in England is the oldest site of continuous Christian worship in Britain.

St Albans has many claims to fame and visitors can enjoy an excellent overview at St Albans Museum + Gallery, housed in the recently reimagined former town hall in the city centre. For a real insider’s view, book online for one of the many themed guided tours.

Discover famous local residents such as Samuel Ryder, founder of golf's Ryder Cup, English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon, and theoretical physicist Professor Stephen Hawking. Find out about the first battle in the War of the Roses; the city’s role in the early printing industry; and the medieval French king once detained in the street now known as French Row.



Then head out on foot to the Clock Tower, completed in 1405 and the only surviving medieval town belfry in England. Climb the 93 steps for a panoramic view of the city. Its bell, Gabrielle still chimes on the hour. Opposite the Clock Tower, candles were once made and sold to pilgrims to the shrine of St Albans at Waxhouse Gate.

Head through the archway and along the atmospheric route to the cathedral. The huge Norman tower of the cathedral, once the abbey church, was made with flints and thin terracotta bricks recycled from Roman Verulamium. Join one of the regular free guided tours for the full story and watch a virtual restoration of the medieval wall paintings, layer by vibrant layer, through some nifty high-tech illumination.

Leaving the cathedral precinct, head downhill to the 100 acres of Verulamium Park to step back even further in time at the site of the Roman city. Stroll between the river Ver and the tranquil man-made lake with its varied waterfowl; see sections of the original Roman wall and city gateway; and visit the Roman hypocaust and Verulamium Museum with its outstanding artefacts and mosaics.



The Roman Theatre is just a short walk from the museum surrounded by open countryside. A summer of outdoor shows are taking place at this ancient site, with The Complete Works of Shakespeare, Little Women and The Woman in White coming up.

Shoppers come from across the county to visit the eclectic range of market stalls that line St Peter’s Street every Wednesday and Saturday in front of St Albans Museum + Gallery. Head down Market Place on one side of the museum to access the high street fashion stores of Christopher Place, or take Chequer Street on the other side to visit the Maltings precinct where retailers include Oliver Bonas, Joules and Hotel Chocolat.

Chequer Street morphs steeply into Holywell Hill where Books on the Hill at No 1, is a unique literary emporium run by mother and daughter Clare and Antonia Mason who stock a carefully curated selection of new and preloved titles for all ages and budgets. Want to give your home a new look? Head downhill to Jane Cheel for bespoke furniture and Cositas for interior décor items.



Retrace your steps uphill and turn left along High Street for ladies fashions at The Dressing Room and menswear at Waterers Tailors. Don’t miss the entrance to Village Arcade where The Small Biz Collection is an ever-changing showcase for gifts and craft items, many of them made in the county.



And opposite the Clock Tower, browse the wide range of gifts at Raindrops on Roses before turning into Heritage Close for two of the city’s specialist retailers. Italian-born Marina De Sclavis has been selling comics at Chaos City since 1991 and serves customers aged three to 86, while Empire Records is the place to go for vinyl and CDs.

Then head down George Street, one of the city’s prettiest thoroughfares. Among the jewellery temptations at Christopher Wharton Goldsmiths is their own Alban Collection, a range based on designs taken from the cathedral and with all profits going to the church.



Special occasion? Atelier Ferrari Monti offer made-to-measure women’s fashions in stunning Italian fabrics. A fan of antiques and collectables? Don’t miss the packed shelves at L A James.

Whatever kind of food you fancy, you’ll find it in the city centre - Italian specialities at Per Tutti, French-Asian cuisine in the boutique surroundings of Chez Mumtaj, and classic Punjabi dishes at Veer Dhara.



Phil Thompson, head chef at Thompsons in London Road is understandably proud of the 3AA rosette status awarded for his fine dining experience and seasonal menus.

And Lussman’s in Waxhouse Gate is one of Andrei Lussman’s five Hertfordshire restaurants offering sustainable dining and championing locally sourced food.

Once a busy stopover on the coach route north from London, St Albans has several impressive historic inns including The Peahen on London Road and the White Hart on Holywell Hill. Among the oldest are the White Hart Tap, recommended in the CAMRA Pub Guide, and the Lower Red Lion which offers a wide selection of award-winning ales as well as B&B rooms.



But most ancient of all is Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Abbey Mill Lane, an 11th century building on the site of an eighth century dovecote.



For light bites and great cakes, try the Abbott’s Kitchen inside the cathedral or the courtroom inside St Albans Museum + Gallery. This rare octagonal Georgian courthouse delivers atmosphere by the bucketload, including some unique public toilets in the basement cells!



Brining things right up to date are two food festivals this September. Pub in the Park takes place on September 9-11 in Verulamium Park. Set up by chef Tom Kerridge, it hosts pop-ups from some of the best pub-restaurants in the country alongside live music. And throughout the month St Albans Food and Drink Festival includes a wide range of events, including the big street Feastival on September 26.

Why I love it here - Antonia Mason, events manager, Books on the Hill

I love the fact that St Albans has so much history from so many different time periods. I grew up in St Albans and the town certainly inspired my decision to undertake an archaeology master's degree.



Our shop dates back to the 16th century and we were thrilled to give new life to the space which has many original features such as a beautiful fireplace.



The shop opened in November 2019, just ahead of the pandemic, but the support from the community has been tremendous. We have a website where people can request books for delivery all around the world and we try to offer a range of events, with some taking place online so nobody need feel excluded. Having arthritis myself I am aware of trying to make the shop accessible for all.







