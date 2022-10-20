St Anne’s church in Derby celebrates 150th anniversary

Fr Giles Orton celebrates 150 years of worship and togetherness at St Anne’s, in Derby's West End

St Anne, the mother of Mary, Mother of God (making Anne ‘the Granny of God’) has a long association with Derbyshire.

For centuries St Anne’s Well at Buxton, famed for the healing properties of its water, has been named after her, as have several Derbyshire churches, mostly around Buxton.

Also on the list is St Anne’s, Whitecross Street, Derby, which has just celebrated the 150th anniversary of its consecration in 1872.

The church was built to serve the then less than salubrious West End of Derby.

Such was the perceived state of this area at the time, Charles James Payne wrote in his 1893 book Derby Churches Old and New, And Derby’s Golotha that ‘the parish, in spite of the aristocratic appellation, West End, comprises some of the most poverty stricken districts in Derby – courts and alleys where dirt and drink, filth and fever, squalor and sickness are rife; and it is here where Derby life on its seamy side is seen.’

More positively, the area was also known for its strong community spirit, with families and neighbours supporting one another through good times and bad, often with more of the latter to contend with.

St Anne's rather plain exterior which belies its beauty inside - Credit: Elizabeth Holton/Fr Grant Naylor

Redeveloped after the 1960s, the area is now one of low-rise affordable housing with plenty of green open space.

The church is hidden away between the Ashbourne Road and the Kedleston Road. Many readers may have passed close by when visiting Derby, but will probably have remained unaware of its existence, hidden away on the small estate.

The unpretentious and indeed easily missed exterior belies an extravagant and very original interior, with statues and wall-paintings, earning it Grade II listed status.

It was built for the very traditional Anglo-Catholic or ‘High Church’ worship for which the church is still known.

Its regular congregation includes both local worshippers and others who come in from much further afield to appreciate its traditional services with choir and organ.

Celebrations for the 150th anniversary stretched over several days, and included a concert by the celebrated chamber choir Mosaic and a recital by organist Peter Siepmann.

The highlight on specific day of its anniversary was Solemn High Mass, celebrated by Bishop Robert Ladds, superior-general of the Society of Mary.

He was assisted by myself, Fr Giles Orton, the Parish Priest and Fr Bob Boyle, a former curate at St Anne’s.

Bishop Robert Ladds cuts the cake, assisted by Mrs Berekti Allen of the Eritrean and Ethiopian Orthodox Churches - Credit: Elizabeth Holton/Fr Grant Naylor

A good dozen more visiting clergy joined the procession, including Bishop Roger Jupp, who made a very welcome visit back to Derby Diocese where he previously served as a highly respected Vicar of St. Laurence, Long Eaton.

The congregation of over 150 came from near and far and included Amanda Solloway, local MP for Derby North and minister for equalities.

The lesson was read by Mr Ben Martin, Pioneer Missioner with the St Anne’s/St Alkmund’s Partnership and prayers were offered by Canon Michael Brinkworth, Parish Priest between 1984 and 2006.

The St Anne’s Singers, conducted by Fr Stephen Jones, recently retired Rector of Staveley, led the singing with accompaniment by renowned organist Dr Tom Corfield, well known in the Diocese for his many years of sterling service at Derby Cathedral.

Among the worshippers was a group of the ‘Old West Enders’, led by Mr Keith Owen, who has spent a lifetime in the parish and keeps in touch with others brought up here, many of whom were moved out when houses were demolished for the redevelopment.

The Old West Enders presented flowers and a cake, decorated with a picture of the church, and an icing figure of a priest, whom Keith advised was intended to represent Fr James Sholto Douglas, Parish Priest between 1950 and 1958.

Keith remembers him walking the streets, always with a cigarette, chasing up any who had missed Mass on Sunday and being greeted by the butcher’s dogs as he passed.

Bishop Robert Ladds and Fr Giles Orton displaying some of St Anne's splendid antique vestments - Credit: Elizabeth Holton/Fr Grant Naylor

The Church had a difficult time after Fr Brinkworth retired in 2006. It was left without a Parish Priest for 14 years until I was appointed in 2020, and during that time the congregation inevitably dwindled.

The then Dean of Derby produced a report in 2019 suggesting it be closed, and handed over to a more evangelical ‘planted’ congregation, a suggestion many thought singularly ill-considered given that St Anne’s Grade II listed interior would be ill-suited for the installation of TV screens and drum kits. After objections that proposal was dropped.

Following my appointment in 2020 we have worked on the basics – a church with a priest, offering regular traditional services and hymns with organist and choir, freshly painted noticeboards explaining what is happening, a friendly welcoming congregation and generous refreshments and hospitality. It is not rocket science but has resulted in increasing numbers.

The Church is also very pleased to be working with Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity who do great work from the hall helping refugees and with the local Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox churches, who also hold services here.

We were delighted too to be able to publish for the anniversary a booklet by noted author and historian John Hawes entitled The Church in the West End, 150 Years of St Anne’s Derby, which as well as giving a useful description of the church offers an interesting history of Anglo-Catholicism in Derby. Copies (£5 plus £1 postage) are available from the church.

St Anne’s is definitely on the up, and the large congregation and splendid service for the 150th Anniversary Festival was a big fillip for all who attended.

Visitors are always welcome. For more information visit www.achurchnearyou.com and enter St Anne’s Church, Derby.