A video tour exploring the history of St Lawrence in Over Peover

Published: 8:18 AM August 11, 2021

Sir Philip Mainwaring and relics of the English Civil War at the Church of St Lawrence, Over Peover - Credit: James Balme

Our history man finds a rich history spanning the centuries in Over Peover

Knutsford is a wonderful place with a history dating right back to earliest times but travel just four miles to the south and you will find yourself in Over Peover, the manor held from the 13th century by the Mainwaring family who were lords of the estate.

The Peover Hall we see today was built in 1585 by Sir Randle Mainwaring. This beautiful Elizabethan house remained the ancestral home to the Mainwarings for almost 340 years before it was sold to a private buyer in 1919. Today the hall is a family home open to the public on selected days of the week.

But the story of the Mainwarings goes back much further and many believe this influential Cheshire family had its roots in Cheshire from as early as the Norman conquest. The family themselves claimed they were descended from Sir Ralph de Mesnilwarin born in 1155 AD, who was to become the Justice of Chester.

Next to Peover Hall stands the church of St Lawrence believed to have been first built in the reign of King Edward III between 1327 to 1377. It became the burial place of the Mainwarings from as early as 1410. The alabaster and marble tombs of many generations of the Mainwaring family found inside are among the finest examples in Cheshire, revered by historians since at least the 18th century.

Historical records show that in 1456 Sir Randle Mainwaring died and was buried in the churchyard. However, his wife Margery decided she wanted something more significant to remember him by and duly commissioned a chapel to be built over his grave on the south side of the church. If you visit St Lawrence’s you will see a resplendent canopied tomb inside the church, complete with carved stone effigies of Randle and Margery lay side by side.

But the jewel in the crown of this wonderful ancient building has to be the north chapel housing the marble tomb chest of Sir Philip Mainwaring and his wife Ellen, for it is here we find not only the beautifully carved effigies of the couple but also Sir Philip's weapons and armour, mounted on the walls of his chapel. Suspended above the tomb chest are relics from the English Civil War including helmets and armour.

The history of St Lawrence’s also tells that General George Patton and his staff worshipped at the church in 1944, during their time the United States Third Army requisitioned Peover Hall in order to train for the D-Day landings. Today you can see the American flag presented by General Patton to the church mounted on the wall alongside a bronze plaque and two photographs of the commander.

Over Peover has played its part in British history from the 14th century through to modern times.

Things to look out for

Peover Hall built by Randle Mainwaring in 1585

The ancient church of St Lawrence built between 1327 and 1377

The marble tomb chest of Philip and Ellen Mainwaring completed in 1648

The canopied stone tomb of Randle and Margery Mainwaring, circa 1456

