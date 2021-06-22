A video tour exploring the history of St Oswald in Lower Peover

Video

Published: 9:13 AM June 22, 2021

St Oswald's at the heart of the village of Lower Peover - Credit: James Balme

Our history man uncovers the story of the curate turned schoolmaster who brought education to the village of Lower Peover.

The beauty of the Cheshire village of Lower Peover cannot be underestimated, with its chocolate-box cottages, wonderful old pub and ancient church dating back to early medieval times.

The church of St Oswald with its impressive tower, dating to around 1500, stands side by side with the old Warren de Tabley Arms hotel, known today as the Bells of Peover. The name of the inn has nothing to do with the church or its famous bells but derives from the Bell family who owned the establishment from the late 19th century.

Lower Peover stands approximately six miles east of Northwich and four miles south of Knutsford; a popular destination for locals and tourists to take a walk back in time.

As well as the church and the Bells of Peover hostelry, the village itself has a wonderful history and its old schoolhouse has a story to tell.

The old schoolhouse in Lower Peover where Richard Comberbach founded his school - Credit: James Balme

The schoolhouse was founded by one Richard Comberbach in the early 18th century. Richard was born in Latchford near Lymm in the year of 1644, the son of a gentleman. In the year 1665, Richard went up to Cambridge where he studied hard to attain the highest qualifications possible.

In 1687 he was to become the curate of St Oswald’s church in Lower Peover. Richard was a staunch supporter of the Royalist Stuart monarchy and following the revolution of 1688 resigned his position. He stayed in the area, becoming a farmer, and pursued his ambition to found his own school within the village.

In 1709, with financial help from his wife Margaret, Richard purchased a plot of land in the south-west corner of the churchyard where he would build his schoolhouse. In 1710, the doors opened for the first time.

Richard and Margaret were the teachers and went on to appoint Mr John Mear as the first master of the school – a man with a reputation for instilling manners and discipline.

John Mear remained at the school for many years and on his death in 1734 was buried in the churchyard of St Oswald’s close to a large yew tree. The grave is still visible and a marker has been placed next to it by current pupils of the village school.

The old schoolhouse is now used as a private nursery carrying on the tradition of education within its walls.

St Oswald’s church is a delightful place and the timber-framed building and churchyard remain a great attraction and is one of very few such buildings to be supported purely by oak pillars and beams. It is still used for worship and remains at the heart of the community.

Things to look out for

The Old Schoolhouse dated to 1710

The grave of John Mear, dated 1734

Timber-framed church of St Oswald

Ring O’ Bells pub, formerly the Warren de Tabley Arms hotel

