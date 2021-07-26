Best places for Stargazing in Sussex

Published: 2:58 PM July 26, 2021

The Perseid meteor shower and Milky Way as seen over Singleton in West Sussex - Credit: sagesolar / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

With the Perseids meteor shower approaching its peak between the 11th and 13th of August, here are the best places in Sussex to go stargazing.

In 2016 the South Downs National Park became the world's 13th International Dark Sky Reserve, which means it's one of the best places for budding astronomers to get a glimpse of all kinds of galactic events, from meteor showers to witnessing the majesty of the Milky Way in all its splendour on a cloudless night.

Iping Common

Midhurst GU29 0PB

This beautiful heathland is managed by the Sussex Wildlife Trust and will provide you with a magical spot to observe the night sky.

Bignor Hill

S Downs Way, Pulborough RH20 1PH

The National Trust Car Park at Bignor Hill is ideal for viewing the Milky Way and other celestial objects due to its elevated position.

Devil's Dyke

Devil's Dyke Rd, Brighton BN1 8YJ

This beautiful nature reserve offers fantastic views and has great dark skies despite its proximity to Brighton. A nearby group, the Adur Astronomical Society, meet up every 3rd Wednesday of the month at Westdene Barn to look at the night sky.

Ditchling Beacon

S Downs Way, Hassocks BN6 8XD

By day Ditchling Beacon offers stunning views over the weald and the downs and, by night, a brilliant spot to capture the stars due to its elevated position (the highest point in Sussex) and its dark skies.

Birling Gap

Eastbourne, BN20 0AB

Stargazing on a clear night at Birling Gap is truly magical, be sure to witness the soothing sound of the sea and a beautiful array of stars twinkling over the English Channel.

Upcoming Events for Summer 2021

If you're looking for something a little more communal, then check out these stargazing events this summer.

Meteor Watch Brownbread Horse Rescue Evening

Brown Bread St, Battle TN33 9NX

Search the stars and support a good cause with Astronomy Adventures who are hosting a charity Perseid Meteor Shower viewing at Brownbread Horse Rescue in Ashburnham. The whole family can enjoy an evening of fun and games complete with night sky talks and a guided tour through telescopes about what you can see in the night sky. The event will take place on Thursday, August 12th, from 5 pm. Book your tickets here.

Perseids Shooting Stars at The Observatory Science Centre

Herstmonceux, Hailsham BN27 1RN

Experience the Perseid meteor shower at this wonderful observatory in Herstmonceux. You'll be privy to an expert talk about the science behind the yearly meteor shower and have the chance to look through the sites historic telescopes. The event will be taking place on Saturday, 14th August from 7.30 pm until 00.30 the following morning. Book your tickets here.

