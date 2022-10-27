Luxury life at the Mandeville Hotel in London

Partnership

Tourist or local, London life is always exciting. With an abundance of things to do, from indulging in its fascinating history and heritage, to exploring spectacular attractions, soaking up the diverse culture, and mooching around Europe’s biggest shopping district, London has it all.

A great way to embrace all of this is to stay in Marylebone. This chic residential area enables you to encounter a slice of the city and staying at The Mandeville Hotel is an excellent hot spot.

The four-star boutique hotel is located in the heart of the city and in the centre of one of London’s trendiest neighbourhoods, Marylebone Village, which offers an array of fabulous shopping, eating, and lifestyle experiences.

The Mandeville Hotel offers quirky sophistication for business and leisure travellers from all over the world. Even though it is central, with famed shopping locations Bond Street, Marylebone High Street, and Oxford Circus on the doorstep, what gives this hotel an edge is that it's hidden away from the hustle and bustle.

The rooms offer nothing but opulence. Its luxury interiors and fabulous bathroom facilities tempt you to lock yourself away from the world and luxuriate in all the delightful surroundings. But, before you give in, take advantage of the playground for food and drink enthusiasts which is nearby.

With an overwhelming choice of eateries within a small radius, I would recommend the ever-so-stylish 28-50 Wine Workshop and Kitchen. Oh my, what an experience you will have; I still dream of the tantalising pea risotto! On the south end of Marylebone Lane, it takes the traditional wine bar approach to a new dimension with its mouth-watering, modern European dishes and an extensive beverage list, catering to all palettes. And if you want to extend the evening, head to 28-50 by Night for its live jazz music and delicious cocktails!

Make sure to wander around Marylebone Village because it boasts an eclectic mix of independent businesses, including Agnes B, O Pioneers, Nu, and Daunt Books. However, exploring and spending is tiring work, so a pitstop is always a must! Pop into specialist wine shop and deli The Italians on Devonshire Street. It showcases an impressive range of fresh produce and fine wines from Italy’s vast landscape.

If your next London adventure is an overnight stay, a family break, or a weekend getaway, The Mandeville Hotel ticks all the right boxes.

