6 wow factor Yorkshire staycation spots

Published: 4:21 PM June 18, 2021

Looking for a holiday getaway that packs a punch when it comes to stylish interiors? Look no further than this selection of gorgeous Yorkshire places to stay





The waterside escape

Where: Whitby

If you like to fall asleep to the sound of lapping water and enjoy your morning cuppa with the sunrise, they don’t come more impressive than the appropriately-named Sandside in Whitby. A huge bi-fold door opens to bring you pretty much on to the beach itself. Lovely fresh interiors with cool touches make it the ultimate beachy retreat.

https://staynorthyorkshire.hostandstay.co.uk/properties/5f4425cbcb958c002b6acf9d/

The elegant outdoors:

Maidensworth Farm in the Hambleton Hills is a proper English country retreat - Credit: Beautiful Escapes

Where: Howardian Hills

A grand place for a reunion – the approach to Maidensworth Farm is via a long tree lined driveway. You enter the house across the beautiful courtyard garden through the double doors into the main hallway where another set of doors invites you out to a truly elegant terrace and gardens. Interiors are spacious, welcoming and exquisitely furnished. Vaulted ceilings, huge beams and vast fireplaces are a striking feature of the house. Original artwork features throughout and artefacts and unique items add interesting talking points.

beautifulescapes.co.uk/property/maidensworth-farm/





The heavenly hut

Moor Skies - a piece of perfect isolation - Credit: Sykes Cottages

Where: Oxenhope

Deep within Bronte country, Moor Skies’ sweet shepherd’s hut will have you feeling rested in no time. Surrounded on three sides by incredible views, you can hole yourself away in this romantic setting away from the world and its worries. With a woodburning stove and brilliant walks leading straight from the door, it offers a brilliant short stay away.

Sykescottages.co.uk

The cool cabin

The Cabin at Kip and Nook - outdoor life at its best - Credit: gaspphotoco

Where: Manfield

What started as a small cabin on the family farm rented out to friends and family, and Airbnb, alongside the family's converted barn, has now grown to be a holiday site with multiple options. Think shipping container, converted barn and the Off-Grid (OG) container. Plans are underway for a central hub, where people can come down from their cabins and get some food, do a yoga session and hang out.

kipandnook





The contemporary conversion

Where: Nidderdale

The Old Vicarage with its contemporary interiors if the perfect place to explore Nidderdale - Credit: lovehomeswap

The Old Vicarage in Nidderdale is a dog friendly home swap property. It’s a 150-year-old period property with all original features and modernised to a high level. It boasts underfloor heating in the kitchen to keep you and your pooch’s paws warm, fast broadband and a ¾ acre garden for dogs and humans to enjoy. It has incredible views across the moorland with space to sleep up to 11 people. There are lovely walks direct from the house with the Nidderdale Way coming close by.

lovehomeswap.com





The boutique barn

The sociable kitchen in the Shearing Shed at Gayles Hall Barns - Credit: Holiday at Home

Where: Gayles Hall Barns, nr Richmond

With designs from interior specialists Niche Living, the barns were once dilapidated sheep sheds but are now highly stylised and large holiday homes. They are brilliant for larger groups and provide plenty of space without scrimping on glamour.

holidayathome.co.uk





How to make it a sustainable staycation

If you're staycationing within picturesque Yorkshire there are a few ways to keep Yorkshire clean through these five easy eco-friendly tips.

Take reusable bottles

It’s easy to go for convenience when buying refreshments on holiday, however, plastic bottles are one of the earth’s biggest polluters. To cut down on plastic use, opt for a reusable water bottle where you can. There will be plenty of places to refill, such as hotels, pubs, cafés or local tourism centres.

Use compostable bin liners

If you are planning a hike or a beach day, a great way to remain sustainable on your trip is to take compostable bin liners to dispose of rubbish. Eco-friendly cleaning products are perfect to take on your camping trip as not only do they keep your belongings clean, but they equally don’t pollute.

Recycle where you can

Understandably, recycling is not always front of mind when on holiday however, there are some really easy steps you can take that won’t eat into your holiday time.

If you’re in a holiday rental property, remember to rinse out any bottles or food packaging to recycle.

Reusable straws!

Simply packing a set of stainless-steel reusable straws that you can take with you in your bag is a great way to keep your staycation sustainable.Their small, compact size means you can take them anywhere and won’t use much space in luggage or weigh down your rucksack.

Avoid plastic utensils

On your picnics make the effort to invest in reusable bamboo cutlery or take stainless steel cutlery from home. Taking the time to be mindful of these eco-friendly tips and tricks when on your next staycation in Yorkshire will make a huge difference for the dales, and won’t take the fun out of it either.



