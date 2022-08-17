The best place to view stormy skies in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Photographer and regular contributor Gary Wallis goes ‘storm chasing’ to share some dramatic and unusual photographs of Derbyshire and the Peak District

In the early part of my photographic career, I concentrated on taking images under so-called ‘perfect’ weather conditions – blue sky with light cotton-wool cloud formations.

Over time I began to realise that whilst these ideal conditions are often the most marketable in terms of showcasing a beauty spot, there is also a place for images taken when the weather isn’t quite so perfect.

I find some of the most interesting photographs can be taken before or after a storm, when the sun finds its way through and illuminates the dark and dense cloud formations – particularly towards sunset.

The contrast, I find, is spectacular and I hope these images illustrate this.

In my opinion, if you are a photographer a less-than-favourable weather forecast should be a reason to venture out with your camera rather than waiting for a ‘better’ day.

Chatsworth Park

Post-storm clouds above Edensor - Credit: Gary Wallis

These images were taken one evening in July following a day of wind and rain. Somewhat like the patience associated with fishing, I sat in the car for hours on the off chance of the weather easing towards sunset.

As the day drew close to an end, I resigned myself to driving home without taking a single shot when the sun finally broke through.

The next half hour was spent running from one location to another, where the sun and I played a game of cat and mouse.

I did my best to get in a good position to take a photograph, which coincided with a break in the clouds which sometimes worked, sometimes didn’t. I leave you to judge the result.

Goyt Valley

The images of Goyt Valley were taken over several different visits to the area when conditions looked very unsettled.

I was fortunate, with patience, to capture some interesting and unusual photographs.

The high ground above Goyt Valley, near Buxton, due to its elevation and far-reaching views, is one of my favourite places in the Peak Park and Derbyshire

Errwood Reservoir, Goyt Valley

Errwood Reservoir - Credit: Gary Wallis

Surprisingly, this image was taken in April following a cold snap - rather than as it might appear during mid-winter.

Another example of a low setting sun illuminating dark and ominous clouds.

Lamaload Reservoir, Goyt Valley

Lamaload Reservoir - Credit: Gary Wallis

Taken during May, I like the way the way the Ewe and Lamb cuddling close together as stormy weather approaches brings this scene to life.

Sunbeams, looking west from Pym Chair, Goyt Valley

Looking west from Pym Chair, Goyt Valley - Credit: Gary Wallis

Here, dramatic dark clouds are pierced by intense sunbeams almost behaving as searchlights from above.

View from Goyt’s Lane

Goyt Valley from Goyt's Lane - Credit: Gary Wallis

This photograph was taken from near the small shrine above Goyt’s Valley on Goyt’s Lane.

The scene looking northwards over slightly snow-dusted moors with several rainstorms in the distance has an almost monochrome feel to it.

The Lathes from Macclesfield to Buxton (A537) road

The Laches from Buxton New Road, near Goyt Valley - Credit: Gary Wallis

Just above the Goyt Valley there is an area marked as the Lathes on the Ordnance Survey map, which extends northwards from the main route between Macclesfield and Buxton.

This image of new-born lambs on vibrant green pastures against a background of very dark rain-clad skies is particularly evocative.