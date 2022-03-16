New boat cruise service on Lake Windermere launches this spring

A new boat cruise service on Windermere is set to be launched this Spring.

This Spring, Storrs Hall, a luxurious hotel right on the shores of Windermere will be offering its guests skippered cruises on its brand new addition, the ‘Abigail Leah’ - a beautiful Freebody Slipper Launch, handcrafted in 2005 by the famous historical Boatbuilder Peter Freebody & Co.

Guests can take in the spectacular Spring landscapes around England’s largest lake on a two-hour cruise, complemented with chilled prosecco. Lavish picnic lunches are possible too, perfect for proposals and celebratory occasions.

The Abigail Leah - Credit: Storrs Hall

The Abigail Leah is 30 feet long and was lovingly built with gleaming teak and mahogany wood using traditional methods by the renowned craftsmen at Peter Freebody & Co – a family-run company which has been building boats on the Thames for over 300 years. She comes complete with two Lloyd Loom chairs at the helm and a bench seat across the stern of the cockpit, comfortably seating seven people plus skipper and she has an integrated ice cabinet, storage and little drinks holders designed specifically for champagne flutes too.

Storrs Hall has arguably the best setting in the Lake District and stands in 17 acres of its own private gardens, woodland and lakeshore. It offers luxurious Lakeside Suites close to the water with Japanese-style cedar wood hot tubs and private terraces, a Boathouse right over the water and elegant bedrooms with lake views in its main house.

The Abigail Leah will be on the water from the 1st of April and a two-hour skippered cruise for up to seven guests will cost £300 including prosecco. Rooms at Storrs Hall cost from £240 per night including breakfast. To find out more, please visit www.storrshall.com.

Storrs Boathouse looking at the lake - Credit: Storrs Hall

Lake view of Windermere in the Lakeside Suites at Storrs Hall - Credit: Storrs Hall

Bath with a view - Credit: Storrs Hall

The view from one of the bedrooms - Credit: Storrs Hall



