Why you need to revisit Stroud Subscription Rooms

Just one way in which artist Jack Wimperis has left his mark on Stroud's Sub Rooms - Credit: Candia McKormack

Have you visited Stroud’s Subscription Rooms recently? Hopefully, the answer is a resounding ‘yes!’, but if not, brace yourself for some fantastically eyebrow-raising changes

‘If you want to get something done, ask a busy person,’ said Benjamin Franklin. I’m sure he knew a fair number of busy people, but he never met Hugh Phillimore.

The wildly energetic – and hugely likeable – music producer and impresario put on his first show at just 16 years of age, bringing Jazz giant and naughty radio broadcaster Humphrey Lyttelton to Eton College.

You’re impressed already, aren’t you?

Hugh Phillimore in the Sub Rooms' ballroom - Credit: Dylan Wood

Since then, Hugh has gone on to provide top-drawer music artists, such as Elton John and Lionel Richie, for events across the world with his Sound Advice Business (which he founded in 1981), and has managed acts such as the huge talent that is singer/songwriter Imelda May. He’s also been running the ultra-glam Cornbury Music Festival since 2004, hosting the likes of Amy Winehouse, Bryan Adams, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, Jools Holland, Tom Jones and Robert Plant (for his sins, it’s back by popular demand in 2022). Sounds pretty busy to me.

Now he’s gone on to become volunteer director and co-chair of Stroud Subscription Rooms Trust, and the old building has probably never enjoyed so much love and attention.

Stairway to the stars: The Sub Rooms' impressive entrance lobby and central staircase - Credit: Candia McKormack

First, a little potted history of the Sub Rooms.

It’s 1830s Gloucestershire, where the Cotswolds is doing very nicely thank you very much on the strength of the wool trade. At the heart of this booming industry is the yet-to-be-known-as-funky town of Stroud. We all know now that Stroud has it all going on – colourful independent traders, an award-winning farmers’ market, excellent pubs and gorgeous countryside on every side – but back then it really was the hub of this booming trade. And so it was decided that a town with the importance of Stroud deserved its own dedicated public building, built of Cotswold stone and complete with spacious forecourt, Tuscan columns and balustraded balcony.

With the help of funding via subscriptions from a group of wealthy merchants, including local millowners and tradesmen, the building was constructed in Kendrick’s Orchard in 1833, for the cost of £2,721 and 10 shillings. Over the years, the building enjoyed many functions – including hosting the Beatles in 1962 – until restoration work was needed, and Stroud District Council took it on in 1962. The many years of entertaining the masses – hosting gigs, art classes, Morris-dancing meets and the like – took their toll on our plucky Sub Rooms, though, and it was soon in need of more love (and money) than the council were able to give it.

The front entrance to Stroud's Subscription Rooms, complete with mirror ball installed by artist Jack Wimperis - Credit: Candia McKormack

Enter the cavalry, in the form of Hugh and the rest of the fearless gang who set about forming Stroud Subscription Rooms Trust.

In spring 2019, we ran a story about the future of the Subs, stating, ‘The rebirth of Stroud’s Subscription Rooms is a love story – a story about a community which came together to keep an iconic venue in public ownership...’ Oh, and how that love has blossomed.

Mosaic art by Cotswolds-based Cleo Mussi in the Sub Rooms' entrance lobby - Credit: Candia McKormack

As I meet with Hugh today at the hipper-than-Venus-of-Willendorf venue, he doesn’t stand still for a moment. Clearing tables as he swoops through rooms, with a ‘Hi, kids!’ to members of staff, he talks about upcoming acts and planned building work while introducing friends who have become employees, and employees who have become friends. He’s a wonder.

As is the way of people who are annoyingly naturally successful, he takes on ideas from those around him; asking for live music recommendations (I think some of mine may have been a little leftfield, but am hopeful of The Damned); wanting to know what works and what flops with planned changes; and right down to the minutiae of what bagel fillings make it onto the café menu (he’s a BLT man, in case you wanted to know).

Al fresco refreshments available on the Sub Rooms' forecourt - Credit: Candia McKormack

And the word really is spreading about the new Sub Rooms.

Artist Jack Wimperis has been brought in to – quite literally – shine new light on the Sub Rooms. Following on from his Everything Is Light installation earlier this year, he’s offering his expert eye on helping make every corner of the inside and outside of the building really sing. From the neon signs that welcome you as you enter the building, to the planned 20-foot tall, tube lights outside on the forecourt, the best features of our Cotswold stone darling are being highlighted to her best advantage. Lucky girl.

Souvenir poster on sale in the Sub Rooms' shop, remembering the time when the Fab Four played there in 1962 - Credit: Candia McKormack

So, the elephant in the room is the Sub Rooms’ old reputation for having a bad sound and the need to queue for an eternity at the bar to get a drink.

‘We spent 30 grand on acoustics – it’s the first thing we did,’ says Hugh, ‘so, the whole thing about ‘it’s sounding shit’ really doesn’t apply any more. Seth Lakeman was here just last Friday and he was very impressed.’

The new Art Deco bar - Credit: Candia McKormack

Every inch of this glorious building is being nurtured and explored in order to bring out her best features. To improve access to the (sexily-lit and refurbished) Art Deco bar, a new (old) doorway is being opened up direct from the ballroom to keep the flow going and people’s glasses fully charged. There’s also the previously unused first-floor balcony space that overlooks the forecourt and surrounding landscape that Hugh has plans to get decked and opened up into a café space for 80 people. ‘We’re going to have a membership scheme,’ he says, ‘where members and volunteers can come up and enjoy the space.’ And, of course, Jack’s illuminating touch will make it the only place to be in Stroud when the sun goes down.

Cornbury Festival is well known for its thoughtful touches that other festivals oversee – for festival-goer, staff and performing artist. And, as you’d expect, Hugh has extended these qualities to the Sub Rooms, including much-loved pieces of furniture from his own home being repurposed in the backstage dressing rooms. I for one was ready to move straight in.

Hugh Phillimore is the organiser of the popular Cornbury Festival - Credit: Ben Phillips / www.bphillips.co.uk

Events in the pipeline include club nights in the refurbished bar, plus reggae and Latin nights, jazz gigs, and a rather exciting regular Central Market on the forecourt. Already up and running – and proving a big hit – are the after-work drinks on Friday nights (two cocktails for a tenner!), which see the café heaving with life and happy noise. And there’s a space for every need, with the 100-capacity café bar, 150 in the upstairs bar, 500 standing (400 seated) in the ballroom... plus an exhibition/small event space at the front of the building (the George Room) being given the magic touch as we speak. Watch this one, as it’s being hoped there will be some interesting, specially-curated exhibitions being hosted here.

It really is exciting to see how Hugh and his happy team are transforming our beloved Subs for Stroudie generations to come. If you haven’t visited for some years, please do go along and rediscover this remarkable building... she really is living her best life now and can’t wait to share it with you.

The Sub Rooms, George Street, Stroud, GL5 1AE, tel: 01453 796880, thesubrooms.co.uk

A few Sub Rooms highlights in 2022:

Sunday, February 20: The Stroud Poetry Slam

February 21 & 22: Tweedy's Lost Property

Friday, March 4: Stroud Film Festival launch

Saturday, March 19: Where Art the Women?

Thursday, March 24: Gong

Friday, March 25: Otway & Barrett

Friday, April 8: Fisherman's Friends

Thursday, April 14: Huey Morgan's NYC Block Party

Thursday, May 5: Tom Robinson

Friday, May 20: Jay Rayner

Saturday, June 18: Macy Gray

Saturday, July 9: Steve Harley Acoustic Band

Friday, September 9: Lindisfarne

Saturday, October 29: Al Stewart

Sunday, November 27: Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band

Check the printed programme and website for more events and full details.