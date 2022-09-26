What to see and do in Sturminster Newton  

Set in the heart of the ‘vale of little dairies’ this bustling Dorset market town on the River Stour has an iconic mill, impressive literary connections including Thomas Hardy, and a real passion for cheese.

This bustling market town sits on either side of the mighty River Stour, Sturminster on the northern bank, and Newton on the other. Located in the heart of the Blackmore Vale, it was referred to by former Stur resident Thomas Hardy as the ‘vale of little dairies’ in his novel Tess of the d’Urbervilles. Sturminster was once the hub of Dorset’s dairy industry, with milk and cream from small local farms across the vale being transported in churns by rail around the country. The railway was axed by Beeching in 1966, and cheese-making at the town’s creamery ceased in 2000. But it still celebrates its rich dairy heritage annually at the award-winning Sturminster Newton Cheese Festival on the second weekend every September.

It’s no surprise that local food and drink is an important part town life, its Monday Market was established by Royal Carter in 1219, and there’s also a monthly Farmers’ Market. Thriving independent businesses include Harts of Stur on Station Road (hartsofstur.com) a fabulous country department store offering everything from the latest cookware to bedding, and Olives Et Al, on the Stalbridge Road with its dazzling range of Mediterranean deli goodies (olivesetal.co.uk). Within its compact centre there are various cafes and independent shops as well as three pubs including The Swan Inn, a former coaching inn dating from 1721, which is just three minutes from the North Dorset Trailway. Another popular place to dine and stay is Plumber Manor. Built by Charles Brune in the early 17th century, this fine Jacobean house has remained a family home of the Prideaux-Brunes ever since and they now run it as a luxury country hotel.

The Swan Inn, right in the heart of town, is a former coaching inn - Credit: Anja Hooper

Sturminster’s Showstopper: Mentioned in the Domesday Book, beautiful Sturminster Mill on the banks of the Stour is one of the most photographed places in the area. Once part of a series of ancient flour mills on the Stour, this rare survivor has a fully working water mill that grinds flour which can be bought in the onsite shop. In 1611 a fulling mill for cloth was built adjacent to the weir, Stur was renowned for its swanskin cloth, a heavy-duty wool cloth known for its waterproof qualities which was used by Newfoundland cod fishermen, who sailed there from Poole. Both mills were largely rebuilt around 1650. In 1904 the mill wheels were replaced by a turbine and it ceased as a business in 1970. It’s now operated by volunteers from the Sturminster Newton Heritage Trust who celebrated 1,000 years of milling in 2016.

Open Mon, Thurs and weekends (11am-5pm) until September 29. sturminsternewtonmuseum.co.uk.

A pair of barn owls that live in an old bard at Bere Marsh Farm near Shillingstone - Credit: Alan Wicks

Strolling around Stur: This truly is a town for walkers and cyclist with an extensive network of footpaths criss-crossing the area, including the North Dorset Trailway linking the town to the surrounding countryside and the Stour (northdorsettrailway.org.uk). This traffic-free access for all path, runs along the mainly flat track bed of the old Somerset & Dorset Railway. It gives access to the wonderful Countryside Restoration Trust’s Bere Marsh Farm, which offers various wildlife themed events including an Autumn Family Wildlife Walk, a gentle hour-long stroll around the farm, spotting the signs of autumn – leaves changing colour, fungi and more (2pm, October 27/ thecrt.co.uk/bere-marsh-farm), and to Shillingstone Station with its shop, café and museum (open Weds, Sat, Sun/northdorsetrailway.co.uk) and wonderful views over the Stour towards the Iron Age hill fort of Hambledon Hill. A good way to explore the unspoilt pastoral expanse of the Blackmore Vale that Hardy loved is via the White Hart Link, a 50-mile circular walking route linking the five market towns of North Dorset and the villages between (whitehartlink.uk).

The legendary Dorset Blue Vinny, a World Cheese Award winner and a blue cheese you must include in your Dorset cheese collation - Credit: dorsetblue.com

Dorset’s Capital of Cheese: The award-winning Sturminster Minster Cheese Festival, held on the second weekend in September, attracts some 14,000 visitors over two days to sample cheese, local food and drink including real ale and cider (cheesefestival.co.uk). Started back in 1999, it continued after Dairy Crest shut its town creamery in 2000 and now it attracts an array of cheesemakers from across the region. Dorset cheesemakers taking part usually include The Book & Bucket Cheese Company, James’ Cheese, Ford Farm, Buckshaw Sheep Milk, and the famous Dorset Blue Vinny. The latter is made by the Davies family at Woodbridge Farm at Nearby Stock Gaylard, who revived a 300-year-old recipe for Dorset Blue Vinny nearly 40 years ago. Up until the Second World War this cheese was made in nearly every farm house in Dorset as it used the left-over milk after the cream had been skimmed off to make butter. Dorset Blue Vinny, which has PGI status, won gold at the World Cheese Awards in 2018 (dorsetblue.com).

A memorial marks the spot of Stur's famous cattle market, which closed on June 30, 1997 - Credit: Anja Hooper

From cattle market to cultural hub: Sturminster Newton was once home to the UK’s biggest calf market. But on June 30, 1997 the final cattle market was held, ending a 700-year tradition of trading livestock in the town. Today that site is home to The Exchange, a community space and arts centre (stur-exchange.co.uk).

There are some interesting literary connections with the town. Thomas Hardy, moved to Stur with his wife Emma during the 1870s, he wrote The Return of the Native whilst living here. He was friendly with Stur resident William Barnes, the renowned Dorset dialect poet who shared Hardy’s love of Dorset’s rural life. Another local writer was Robert Young who wrote about growing up here in the 1820s, he rented a house to the Hardys. Young created the character Rabin Hill, an agricultural labourer bemused by the arrival of the railway. Find out more about these writers, the market and railway at Sturminster Newton Museum on Market Cross (sturminsternewton-museum.co.uk).

The south-east aisle window of the Virgin Mary in St Mary's Church, Sturminster Newton by Harry Clarke, unveiled in 1921 - Credit: Ydigresse/Wiki Commons

Don’t miss...

Harry Clarke’s Window: The window by Harry Clarke (1889 – 1931) in the south aisle of St Mary’s Church caused much controversy when it was unveiled in 1921 as the Virgin Mary is equal to her companion saints and Clarke used portraits of real people in his design. There are also windows by Mary Lowndes (1857-1927), Britain’s first female stained glass maker. Mary’s father, Canon Richard Lowndes, was Vicar of St Mary’s.

Sturminster Newton Literary Festival: Held in June, the Sturminster Newton Literary Festival draws on the impressive cultural legacy of three notable writers connected with the town, Thomas Hardy, William Barnes and Robert Young. As well as exploring their works, the festival also showcases Dorset’s best fiction writers of the 21st century. Last year’s line-up included Minette Walters, Natasha Solomons, Peter Tait, Christopher Nicholson and Sally Page. sturlitfest.com

Fiddleford Manor near Sturminster Newton built around 1370 for William Latimer, Sheriff of Somerset and Dorset is well worth visiting - Credit: © Historic England Photo Library

Fiddleford Manor: A mile east of Sturminster Newton is Fiddleford Manor, a 14th century medieval manor house built for William Latimer, Sheriff of Somerset and Dorset. Now looked after by English Heritage, its splendid timber roofs over the great hall and solar are said to be the most spectacular in Dorset. Open daily, 10am-6pm April to October/10am-4pm November to March. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/fiddleford-manor





