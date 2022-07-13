This Suffolk village has been named the best hidden gem for a summer holiday

HomeToGo, the world's largest holiday rental marketplace, has released their top hidden gems in the UK to help holidaymakers find the best under-the-radar beauty spots for summer 2022.

Forget staycation crowds and airport chaos, Dunwich on the Suffolk coast has claimed the top spot on HomeToGo's Top 10 Hidden Gem Destinations for Summer 2022.

The study used exclusive internal search and inventory data, alongside information about outdoor activities, pubs, weather and photo-friendliness. HomeToGo has pinpointed and ranked the top 24 hidden gem villages across the UK for summer holidays in 2022.

All locations included in the study are picturesque, well-appointed and situated in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and National Parks - but none appear on the list of the top 500 most-searched destinations via hometogo.co.uk for this year's high season.





What to see and do in Dunwich:

Dunwich Heath

Sunset at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk - Credit: Nick Rowland / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Explore the gorgeous swathe of ancient heathland that makes up part of the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which is ultimately 441 square kilometres of unspoilt and wildlife-rich land. The heath is also dog friendly, making it a wonderful destination for long dog walks on a balmy summer evening.

Dunwich Museum

The Dunwich Museum charts Dunwich's fascinating history from Roman fort to Anglo-Saxon kingdom capital to a major medieval port in the 11th century to now, where it is a small seaside village.

The Last Grave

The last grave is all that remains of the All Saints Church that once stood proudly near the cliff edge but has since been lost to the sea. The solitary headstone belongs to Jacob Forster who was buried at the church's graveyard in 1796. The ruins of the Greyfriars Medieval Friary are also close by and are worth a visit.

Dunwich Beach

Dunwich Beach is a peaceful shingle beach that is dog-friendly all year round and bares witness to some beautiful sunrises that early birds will certainly not want to miss.





