6 gorgeous rose gardens in Kent to explore this summer

Nothing says summer quite like the blooming of sweet roses, and to celebrate the season, why not visit some of the best Rose gardens in Kent.





Sissinghurst Castle Garden

Vita Sackville-West's legacy as a master horticulturalist is distilled into Sissinghurst Castle Garden, which is home to her mind-blowing collection of around 200 varieties of Roses that she personally cultivated.

Where: Biddenden Rd, Cranbrook, Kent TN17 2AB

When: Open daily during the summer season from 11 am to 5.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sissinghurst-castle-garden





Hever Castle

The rose garden at Hever Castle, which is the childhood home of Anne Boylen, is as regal as you would expect it to be. Climbing roses clamber up brick walls, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you can also spot the Anne Boylen Rose, which rose breeder David Austin created in 1999.

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG

When: Open daily during the summer season from 10.30 am to 6 pm

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk





Mount Ephraim Gardens

Explore the fragrant rose gardens Of Mount Ephraim Gardens this summer, and you are sure to be delighted by the abundance of blooms and the romantic atmosphere of the layout.

On Sunday 12th June 2022, you can experience the garden in a new way with the Wine and Roses evening event, where you can sip on some fabulous English wine while listening to live music from Java Jive. More information here.

Where: Mount Ephraim Gardens, Staple St, Faversham ME13 9TX

When: Wednesdays to Sundays and Bank Holidays between 11 am and 5 pm

More information: www.mountephraimgardens.co.uk





Chartwell

The wonderful rose garden at Chartwell, the Churchill family's beloved home, was designed by Clemintine Churchill and her close friend and cousin Venetia Montagu.

What makes the rose garden even more charming is that Winston proposed to Clementine at the rose garden of Blenheim Palace because they were her favourite flowers. So no doubt, this life-defining moment echoes through the garden at Chartwell.

Another unmissable feature of the garden is the golden rose walk, which was created to celebrate the Churchill's 50th wedding anniversary.

This year marks Chartwell's first Rose Festival, which will occur between Chartwell and Emmett's Garden. There will be walks, talks, and workshops from the end of June through July. More information here.

Where: Mapleton Rd, Westerham TN16 1PS

When: Open daily during the summer season from 10 am to 4.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chartwell





Riverhill Himalayan Gardens

The rose walk at Riverhill Himalayan Gardens is an inspiring place for a summer wander as the colourful roses, and their luxuriant scent wash over you as you navigate the garden.

There is also a gorgeous fig tree that is over 170 years old with a wooden bench beneath it so you can rest your legs and your mind for a while with views over the stunning roses.

Where: Riverhill, Sevenoaks, Kent TN15 0RR

When: Open for the summer season from Wednesday to Sunday and on Bank Holidays between 9 am and 5 pm.

More information: www.riverhillgardens.co.uk/garden-guide-rose-walk





Emmetts Garden

The romantic fountain with a sculpture of a cupid encircled by many pale pink roses makes the gorgeous Italianate rose garden at Emmetts Garden an unmissable vision in summer.

This year marks Emmetts Garden's first Rose Festival, which will be taking place between Emmetts Garden and Chartwell. There will be walks, talks, and workshops from the end of June through July. More information here.

Where: Ide Hill, Sevenoaks, Kent TN14 6BA

When: Open daily during the summer season from 10 am to 4.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/emmetts-garden





