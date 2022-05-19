5 gorgeous rose gardens in Surrey to explore this summer

Nothing says summer quite like the blooming of sweet roses, and to celebrate the season, why not visit some of the best Rose gardens in Surrey and, in fact, in the entire country as a whole.

Loseley Park

The glorious rose garden at Loseley Park is home to 1,000 Old English Rose Bushes that exude an exuberance due to their plushness and intoxicating scent. At the centre of the garden is a rose-covered gazebo that is as beautiful as it is impressive.

Where: Loseley Park, Guildford, Surrey GU3 1HS

When: Open from Sunday to Thursday between 10.30 am and 4 pm

More information: www.loseleypark.co.uk





RHS Wisley

The Bowes-Lyon Rose Garden at RHS Wisley becomes a symphony of colour during summer when the many different varieties of rose, including the hybrid Rosa Brother Cadfael, which is very similar to the peony, come into full bloom.

Where: Wisley Ln, Wisley, Woking, Surrey GU23 6QB

When: From Monday to Friday between 10 am and 6 pm and between 9 am and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

More information: www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley





Polesden Lacey

The Edwardian walled rose garden is home to over 2000 roses; there are rambling roses that climb over the Pergola and rose beds with around 35 different varieties. The roses bloom from June through to August and are certainly a sight to behold.

Where: Great Bookham, near Dorking, Surrey, RH5 6BD

When: Open daily during the summer from 10 am to 5 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey





The Savill Garden

The rose garden at The Savill Garden was opened by Her Majesty the Queen in July 2010 and contains over 2,500 roses of all different varieties. Centre stage in the garden is a viewing platform that hovers above the sea of blooming roses and makes for a beautiful vantage point to view and inhale the heady scent from.

Where: Wick Lane, Englefield Green, Egham, Surrey, TW20 0UJ

When: Open daily during the summer between 9 am and 6 pm

More information: www.windsor.gov.uk/things-to-do/the-savill-garden





Vann Garden

The roses at Vann garden are pretty pastel pinks and can be seen climbing up the exterior walls of the gorgeous arts and crafts property that has its origins all the way back in 1542.

And it should be said that the garden has many more things besides its beautiful climbing roses to offer, including a water garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

The garden is opening with the National Garden Scheme from Monday 6th to Friday 10th June this year. Book tickets.

Where: Vann Ln, Godalming, Surrey GU8 4EF

When: Every Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am to 4 pm

More information: www.vanngarden.co.uk





