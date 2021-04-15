Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
5 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Surrey this spring

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:35 AM April 15, 2021   
Maple reflections on the water of this woodland pond at Ramster Gardens in Godalming, Surrey.

Maple reflections on the water of this woodland pond at Ramster Gardens in Godalming, Surrey. - Credit: Colin Smith / Geograph

The National Garden Scheme is back this year with plenty of stunning gardens to visit all over Surrey. So, if you're looking for horticulture inspiration, a way to help important charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support or just fancy a stroll around a gorgeous garden, take note of these locations and be sure to pay a visit.

Chilworth Manor

Sunday 23rd May 11 am - 7 pm

Halfpenny Ln, Chilworth GU4 8NN

Herbaceous borders, walled gardens and topiary make Chilworth Manor a goldmine for gardening inspiration. Make sure you don't forget to pre-book your visit as for this garden it is essential to do so. Find out more details.

Ramster Gardens

Friday 7th May 10 am - 4 pm

Petworth Rd, Chiddingfold, Godalming GU8 4SN

20 acres of beautiful mature woodlands, luscious bluebell carpets and a vast collection of rhododendrons and azaleas make Ramster Gardens a sight to behold in the Springtime. Grab a refreshment from the tea house and wander along the many secluded pathways. Find out more details.

Coverwood Lakes & Gardens

Monday 3rd & Sunday 9th May 11 am - 5 pm

Coverwood Lakes, Ewhurst GU6 7NT

High on the Surrey hills, this 14 acre landscaped garden has access to 4 lakes, a bog garden, and many flowers. There is also a marked trail that takes you through 180 acres of working farmland. Find out more details.

Hatchlands Park

Sunday 25th April 10 am - 5 pm

East Clandon, Guildford GU4 7RT

With 400 acres of land to explore, including stunning bluebell carpets and wildflower meadows, Hatchlands Park is a spring delight. Dogs are welcome, and perhaps pack a delicious picnic or grab something tasty from the Kitchen Café while you're wandering the landscape. Find out more details.

Titsey Place Gardens

Sunday 23rd May 1pm - 4:30pm

Water Ln, Titsey, Oxted RH8 0SA

Titsey Place has a long history that began in the Tudor era when the property was built by merchant and courtier Sir John Gresham in the 16th-century. The gardens themselves went into disrepair during the Second World War, but afterwards, distant descendant Thomas Christopher Gresham Leveson Gower, a keen gardener, bolstered them back to their former glory. To this day, the grounds are a pleasure to wander through. Find out more details.

