5 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Surrey this spring
- Credit: Colin Smith / Geograph
The National Garden Scheme is back this year with plenty of stunning gardens to visit all over Surrey. So, if you're looking for horticulture inspiration, a way to help important charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support or just fancy a stroll around a gorgeous garden, take note of these locations and be sure to pay a visit.
Chilworth Manor
Sunday 23rd May 11 am - 7 pm
Halfpenny Ln, Chilworth GU4 8NN
Herbaceous borders, walled gardens and topiary make Chilworth Manor a goldmine for gardening inspiration. Make sure you don't forget to pre-book your visit as for this garden it is essential to do so. Find out more details.
Ramster Gardens
Friday 7th May 10 am - 4 pm
Petworth Rd, Chiddingfold, Godalming GU8 4SN
20 acres of beautiful mature woodlands, luscious bluebell carpets and a vast collection of rhododendrons and azaleas make Ramster Gardens a sight to behold in the Springtime. Grab a refreshment from the tea house and wander along the many secluded pathways. Find out more details.
Most Read
- 1 16 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex
- 2 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
- 3 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey
- 4 Sussex pubs with beer gardens to visit this summer
- 5 8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey
- 6 10 of the best places to eat al fresco in and around Lancashire
- 7 10 pubs with pretty beer gardens in Canterbury
- 8 12 of the best places to eat al fresco in Yorkshire
- 9 11 great things to do in Essex in April
- 10 Win a short break in London at The Dilly on Piccadilly
Coverwood Lakes & Gardens
Monday 3rd & Sunday 9th May 11 am - 5 pm
Coverwood Lakes, Ewhurst GU6 7NT
High on the Surrey hills, this 14 acre landscaped garden has access to 4 lakes, a bog garden, and many flowers. There is also a marked trail that takes you through 180 acres of working farmland. Find out more details.
Hatchlands Park
Sunday 25th April 10 am - 5 pm
East Clandon, Guildford GU4 7RT
With 400 acres of land to explore, including stunning bluebell carpets and wildflower meadows, Hatchlands Park is a spring delight. Dogs are welcome, and perhaps pack a delicious picnic or grab something tasty from the Kitchen Café while you're wandering the landscape. Find out more details.
Titsey Place Gardens
Sunday 23rd May 1pm - 4:30pm
Water Ln, Titsey, Oxted RH8 0SA
Titsey Place has a long history that began in the Tudor era when the property was built by merchant and courtier Sir John Gresham in the 16th-century. The gardens themselves went into disrepair during the Second World War, but afterwards, distant descendant Thomas Christopher Gresham Leveson Gower, a keen gardener, bolstered them back to their former glory. To this day, the grounds are a pleasure to wander through. Find out more details.
Read more of the best Surrey content:
How Chilworth Manor Vineyard creates its popular rosé wine
12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey