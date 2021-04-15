5 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Surrey this spring

Published: 11:35 AM April 15, 2021

Maple reflections on the water of this woodland pond at Ramster Gardens in Godalming, Surrey. - Credit: Colin Smith / Geograph

The National Garden Scheme is back this year with plenty of stunning gardens to visit all over Surrey. So, if you're looking for horticulture inspiration, a way to help important charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support or just fancy a stroll around a gorgeous garden, take note of these locations and be sure to pay a visit.

Chilworth Manor

Sunday 23rd May 11 am - 7 pm

Halfpenny Ln, Chilworth GU4 8NN

Herbaceous borders, walled gardens and topiary make Chilworth Manor a goldmine for gardening inspiration. Make sure you don't forget to pre-book your visit as for this garden it is essential to do so. Find out more details.

Ramster Gardens

Friday 7th May 10 am - 4 pm

Petworth Rd, Chiddingfold, Godalming GU8 4SN

20 acres of beautiful mature woodlands, luscious bluebell carpets and a vast collection of rhododendrons and azaleas make Ramster Gardens a sight to behold in the Springtime. Grab a refreshment from the tea house and wander along the many secluded pathways. Find out more details.

Coverwood Lakes & Gardens

Monday 3rd & Sunday 9th May 11 am - 5 pm

Coverwood Lakes, Ewhurst GU6 7NT

High on the Surrey hills, this 14 acre landscaped garden has access to 4 lakes, a bog garden, and many flowers. There is also a marked trail that takes you through 180 acres of working farmland. Find out more details.

Hatchlands Park

Sunday 25th April 10 am - 5 pm

East Clandon, Guildford GU4 7RT

With 400 acres of land to explore, including stunning bluebell carpets and wildflower meadows, Hatchlands Park is a spring delight. Dogs are welcome, and perhaps pack a delicious picnic or grab something tasty from the Kitchen Café while you're wandering the landscape. Find out more details.

Titsey Place Gardens

Sunday 23rd May 1pm - 4:30pm

Water Ln, Titsey, Oxted RH8 0SA

Titsey Place has a long history that began in the Tudor era when the property was built by merchant and courtier Sir John Gresham in the 16th-century. The gardens themselves went into disrepair during the Second World War, but afterwards, distant descendant Thomas Christopher Gresham Leveson Gower, a keen gardener, bolstered them back to their former glory. To this day, the grounds are a pleasure to wander through. Find out more details.

