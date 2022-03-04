Sussex named a top spring staycation destination for nature lovers and flower spotting
- Credit: HomeToGo / Getty Images
Looking for the perfect staycation location to enjoy the best of Spring's floral displays? Look no further than Sussex because the county has nabbed itself a top 5 spot on HomeToGo's spring flower spotting staycation list!
HomeToGo compiled this study by comparing the number of public gardens with early blooms on show, their variety of spring flowers, and the median price per night for a holiday home in the area which is at £49.83 in Sussex!
“We’re excited to release this guide to help staycationers find the perfect place in which to enjoy nature during the spring season,” says Eleanor Moody, UK Market Manager at HomeToGo. “The demand for domestic destinations remains strong in the UK market, with rural cottages reigning as an accommodation of choice for travellers opting to spend their holidays closer to home."
"Dog-friendly lettings are also particularly popular, with 38% of all searches in 2022 so far via hometogo.co.uk using the ‘pets allowed’ filter. Holidaymakers travelling with their canine companions will be pleased to know that plenty of the gardens included in this study allow dogs on leads.”
Here are 6 great places to see Spring flowers in Sussex:
Arundel Castle
Where: Arundel Castle, Arundel, West Sussex BN18 9AB
What to look for: The fantastic Tulip festival in mid-April certainly is a sight to behold!
Sheffield Park and Garden
Where: Sheffield Park, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 3QX
What to look for: Spring colour from camellias, daffodils, rhododendrons, bluebells and more
Pashley Manor Gardens
Where: Pashley Rd, Ticehurst, Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 7HE
What to look for: Don't miss the annual Tulip festival as over 48,000 tulips are expected to bloom this April!
Bates Green Garden
Where: Bates Green Farm, Polegate, East Sussex BN26 6SH
What to look for: The famous Arlington Bluebell Walk is unmissable
Standen House and Garden
Where: W Hoathly Rd, East Grinstead, West Sussex RH19 4NE
What to look for: rhododendrons, bluebells, tulips, early blooming roses and much more
Charleston Farmhouse
Where: Firle, West Firle, Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6LL
What to look for: Charleston Festival from 19th - 29th May - the lineup includes actor Benedict Cumberbatch and many more amazing speakers!
