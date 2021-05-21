Win a two-night stay for two at the Telegraph Hotel in Coventry

Win

Published: 9:03 AM May 21, 2021

Coventry’s eagerly-awaited Telegraph Hotel will soon be making its debut and officially opening its doors to guests – and you could be one of them.

Based in the heart of the city centre, the new luxury hotel has been created in the former newspaper headquarters of the Coventry Telegraph.

Opening on May 17, the hotel has been transformed thanks to a two-year, £18 million investment programme and celebrates the cool Mid-Century style of the building.

The Telegraph Hotel, created by Complex Development Projects, features 88 individually designed air-conditioned bedrooms including loft style penthouse suites on two levels.

The hotel features an all-day cocktail bar and restaurant dining experience, Forme & Chase for a full meal, light bites, celebration dinners, afternoon tea and more. The bar and restaurant recreate the glamour of the 1950s retaining many of the building’s original features.

Conferencing, weddings and events are well catered for with the Editors function space - capable of accommodating up to 160 guests across a range of layouts.

The hotel’s most luxurious room is the Lord Iliffe Suite – named after the family who started and until recently owned the newspaper – which includes its own hot tub and terrace.

There is also the spectacular Winter Garden – which is a private, glazed indoor terrace only accessible from the 11 bedrooms that surround it.

The hotel will be operated by Bespoke Hotels, the largest independent hotel company in the UK.

There are also two private meeting rooms – the Boardroom and Directors – which can each accommodate up to 12 people for smaller meetings and private dinners.

The south-facing Generators rooftop bar overlooking Belgrade Square offers a year-round outdoor experience.

The hotel is opening at a major time in the history of the city with the national spotlight on UK City of Culture 2021.

The Telegraph Hotel is now offering one lucky reader an exclusive chance to enjoy a two-night stay for two with full breakfast each morning and dinner on the first night.

It will be the perfect short break to win.

And for those not lucky enough to win this fabulous prize, you can still book your very own getaway break at the Telegraph by visiting www.telegraph-hotel.com