Stay at a grand hotel with a Michelin-star restaurant

CHARLOTTE SKIDMORE enjoys a night of fabulous food and relaxation at a hotel near Bath.

Lucknam Park sits just a few miles from Bath in a beautiful countryside location. Once inside the impressive estate, reality seems a million miles away from this picture-perfect setting.

Going down the long drive towards the main house you could be forgiven for thinking about the Bridgerton days or imagining you are stepping into a classic novel. Think 500 acres of large green lawns, hidden gardens and tree-lined pathways.

Tree-lined paths and hidden gardens - Credit: Lucknam Park

One step into the main hotel and it is clear that it's pretty special. Lavish furnishings adorn the entrance hall and traditional drapes accessorise the windows.

The bedroom

The exquisite decor followed with us into our room, The Orchid Room, with its heavy brocade curtains and a four-poster bed. The suite had its own lounge area and an absolutely huge bathroom with slipper bath, double sink and shower.

A little bit of luxury - this is the Camelia Suite - Credit: ©Marc Wilson Photography 2017

The views from the front bedrooms are really lovely - with big windows overlooking the front drive and estate.

The views are lovely from the front bedroom suites - Credit: Lucknam Park

The spa

Relax in the modern spa - Credit: ©Marc Wilson Photography 2017

The spa, in contrast to the main hotel, is modern, with its 20-meter indoor pool, indoor/outdoor hydrotherapy pool with views of the arboretum, and five thermal cabins.

The Brasserie, which adjoins the spa, offers a seasonal a la carte menu and is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed meal, or a drink, in a stylish and contemporary setting.

The restaurant

The elegant restaurant - Credit: ©Marc Wilson Photography 2017

Enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail in the sophisticated drawing room or library in the main house whilst perusing the tasting menus for Restaurant Hywel Jones. Why not tackle a board game too whilst you wait to be called to dinner?

Executive Chef, Hywel Jones has held a Michelin star at the restaurant since 2006 and where possible he sources ingredients from local suppliers.

The main restaurant is sophisticated and elegant. It is reminiscent of bygone days with its silver service and elegant surroundings.

On the night we stayed, we had the choice of the vegetarian or signature tasting menus, at £120 per head.

Highlights on the signature menu included citrus cured Loch Dart salmon, Creedy Carver duck with heritage beetroot, blood orange and pistachio and new season morels.

The cured salmon was part of the seven-course signature tasting menu at Lucknam Park - Credit: C SKIDMORE

But the two stand-out dishes for me were the Cornish seabass with caramelised lemon and dill and carrot and pecan tart with dates and maple and pecan ice-cream.

The seabass was perfectly cooked with crispy skin and tender fish and went perfectly with the citrus kick of the lemon.

The delicious seabass - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The sweet sticky loveliness of the carrot and pecan tart was absolutely moreish and the unusual addition of dates added a perfectly contrasting texture to the crunchy nuts.

The sommelier at the hotel is extremely knowledgeable too. He took the time to talk things through properly and match the perfect wines and liqueurs to each table's tastest and desires.

In conclusion

This hotel is very special. If you are looking for a night of relaxation, elegance, peace and quiet, then this is a great option, right on our doorsteps.















