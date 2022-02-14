21 of the best February 2022 half term Devon family attractions

February half term 2022 is upon us. It’s the first school holiday of the new year and if you’re looking to give the children a great week off from school, and treat them to some fun family days out, then here’s our round-up of the best 22 places for a Devon family day out.

Grab your boots and a hat and get some fresh air this half term at Haldon Forest Park. Join the Superworm and friends on their brand-new adventure trail around the park. Discover the small but mighty creatures in the much-loved story and learn about the everyday heroic feats of minibeasts in the forest. The new self-led trail features brightly illustrated panels and a trail pack full of fun activities, including your very own mask.

Get active during weekends throughout February and March at River Dart Country Park. Explore 90 acres of parkland within Dartmoor National Park. The park is packed full of adventure and activities and just right for family who like to be active who enjoy the great outdoors.

Blow off your winter cobwebs at Blackpool Sands in South Devon where dogs are allowed on the beach until March. Everyone loves the exhilarating feeling of a bracing winter walk along an award-winning Devon beach.

Join the Superworm and friends on their brand-new adventure trail around Haldon Forest Park this half term. - Credit: Forestry England

There’s a whole flock of fun going on at the Big Sheep Farm and Theme Park. Ride on the Twister, Train, Honeypot Bears and Swing Boats. There’s indoors and outdoor fun galore, checkout Ewetopia for indoor play which is open and waiting. Plus, it’s that magical time on the farm when you might see a baby lamb being born!

Another fun-filled season is ready to begin at Pennywell with a bumper week of exciting activities. There will be lots of hands-on activities and fans of the world famous Pennywell miniature pigs won’t be disappointed as there are piggy cuddles, all day every day in their cosy piggy cuddles area. Cuddle to your heart’s content and then watch the little porkers every afternoon at the miniature pig racing.

It’s non-stop family fun this half term at Crealy. See the hard hitting ‘Superstars of Wrestling’ show, live in the Crealy Arena. See the group of professional wrestlers battle it out in this family friendly, ground-breaking show. See who will be the true ‘King of the Ring’. Let the kids let off steam in the huge indoor soft and adventure play areas and let them meet over 200 cute, cuddly farm and Zoo animals.

Enjoy some fabulous winter fun at Woodlands Family Theme Park. From the exciting Vertigo ride to the quiet reptile house, there’s over 90 acres of family fun for you to explore. Head over to the Circus Drome and try out your circus skills or blast your buddies in the outer space themed Master Blaster.

It’s out of this world at the Milky Way Adventure Park this half term. There’s so much to do for the whole family whatever the weather! Ride the Cosmic Typhoon roller coaster, have fun on the Gravity Rider donut slide and challenge the family in the Ninja Stars games arena. Pilot a Cyber Scooter and shoot lasers on Ziggy’s Blast Quest, giggle on the Droid Destroyer Dodgems. Leap around on the Jumping Jupiters, explore the maze and kick back on the Milky Way Railway.

There’s plenty of animal adventures going on at Wildwood Escot - head there and meet all the animals - Wolves, lynx, Wildcat, Red Squirrels, Otters, Wild Boar, and the adorable NEW bear cubs. Drop into their restaurant for lunch and then check out the adventure play, indoor soft play, the Saxon Village, zip line and Amazing Maze.

All aboard for fun this February half term at the South Devon Railway. - Credit: Andy Lock

Head for the Donkey Sanctuary and take part in the Adoption Donkey Top Trumps Trail. Discover who comes out on top in this head-to-head game. Find out which adoption donkey has the loudest bray, which is the most playful and who has the largest ears. Just follow the giant ‘Top Trumps’ cards located around the sanctuary and reveal which adoption donkey comes out on top. If you need a bite to eat, head for the restaurant which serve delicious hot and tasty snacks and meals.

Go Wild at Exmoor Zoo, see the only black leopard on exhibit in the UK. Enjoy a different activity and animal talk every half an hour, meet the mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and arthropods and then grab a bit to eat in their café, a super way to spend a day in half term.

There’s some great family fun going on at Becky Falls as they reopen their doors for the season. Visit and breathe some of the purest air in England while exploring the 50 acre site of stunning woodlands and breath-taking waterfalls. Check out the animal collection and Zoo and enjoy the meet the keeper sessions and family activities it’s a great day out idea for half term!

Head to RHS Rosemoor and get ready to unearth the hidden world ‘under your feet’. Take part in the hands-on ‘Under Your Feet’ garden trail and find the curious animals that live there. From mind boggling creatures to tree roots that talk to each other, discover the diverse wonders beneath your feet.

Visit Bicton Park and Botanical Gardens and explore 64 acres of magnificent historic gardens plus, there’s so much else for the whole family to do ride on the woodland railway, visit the countryside museum, palm house, indoor and outdoor play areas, restaurant, and gift show.

At Babbacombe Model Village you'll feel like a giant as you step through the small entrance and see the vast miniature world open up before you. Explore the four acres of award-winning gardens showcasing hundreds of model scenes, vehicles and people. Spot iconic landmarks as your journey around the gardens including Stonehenge and the famous Royal Crescent in Bath.

Have a half term cuddle with the animals at Pennywell Farm! - Credit: Pennywell Farm

Head to Exeter Cathedral to see the ‘Museum of the Moon’, artist Luke Jerram’s touring artwork which has landed at the Cathedral and will be staying until February 27. Measuring seven metres in diameter the replica of the moon features high resolution NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. The installation is a mesmerising sight and not to be missed.

At Bygones in Torquay you can step back in time. Explore a world of British history, boasting three floors of pure nostalgia. See, smell, and hear the bustle of Bygones’ life-sized Victorian street. Explore the 15 shops and nine period rooms packed of authentic displays. Grab a snack in their café and dog friendly too!

Just the ticket for a half term adventure is the South Devon Railway. Get the Totnes Town Explorer ticket which includes a steam train and vintage bus ride. Steam trains will be running daily between February 19-27 from Buckfastleigh and Staverton and then a vintage bus will take you to Totnes Town!

Take a tram ride and travel back in time to a golden age of travel with Seaton Tramway - it’s electric!!! Ride on the narrow-gauge heritage trams between Seaton, Colyford and Colyton along the three miles of unspoilt countryside along the beautiful Axe Valley. While there see 100 stunning images in the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition on loan from the Natural History Museum.

Set Sail on a Stuart Lines Winter River Exe Cruise this half term. Cruise along the tranquil waters of the River Exe, see the magnificent views and wildlife. With heated lower deck and large windows or view outside on the upper deck with plenty of fresh air and blankets while enjoying a complimentary hot cup of tea or coffee. Or book onto one of their popular Guided Bird Watching Cruises on selected dates until March 16.

Head underground for some Stone Age fun. Delve into adventure on a guided tour of Kents Cavern, a place that was once home to your prehistoric ancestors and extinct animal. Take part in the prehistoric animal hunt, build a shelter, make your very own craft mammoth and carry out your very own excavation digging for gemstones.

Anne Blackham, marketing manager for Devon’s Top Attractions, said: “This half term is guaranteed to keep everyone happy and entertained. The attractions have been working hard getting ready for the first school holiday of the year and many will be offering some really creative and ingenious activities. The attractions are sure to keep everyone happy and busy over the half term.”