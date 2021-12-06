11 things to do in Bristol in 2022

New openings, exciting events and much more - here's just some of what Bristol will have to offer in 2022.

Box Hall

A new destination dining hub and event space on Welshback waterfront is opening in June 2022. BoxPark has been a huge success in London, and BoxHall is the new concept from the same team. The food hall will host independent restaurants, street food traders and pop-ups for all-day dining, live music and events including art shows, film screenings and gaming.

Artist Residence

An eclectic fusion of art and vintage chic, Artist Residence Bristol is in a former boot factory now fully restored with 23 stylish rooms, garden, events space, café and bar.

Housed in a former boot factory, adjoined to a Grade I listed townhouse in Portland Square, the new hotel is a continuum of the bohemian Artist Residence style. It will be opening from the first week in November and the initial phase will be the bedrooms and guest lounge only, with the main restaurant and bar opening to the public a little later in the year.

Clayton Hotel

This 255 room, 4 star hotel is opening in Bristol city centre in early 2022. It is where the former Edward Everard printworks was situated. It’s said that William Morris had some of his wallpapers and textiles printed here, including his famous Strawberry Thief design.

Moxy Hotel

Part of the Marriott group, Moxy Hotel is currently under construction in Bristol and set to open in 2022 (date to be confirmed). Located at the end of the M32 in St Pauls, the 160-room boutique, affordable hotel will be in a convenient location for visitors looking to stay close to the city centre and Bristol Shopping Quarter with accessible travel routes nearby and the vibrant area of St Pauls to explore on its doorstep.

Slapstick Festival

January 26-30

Following a hugely successful pivot to online for the 2021 edition, Slapstick Festival will be returning to Bristol venues for its 18th edition in January 2022 for a five-day hybrid festival with around a third of the events also being streamed online, making for their most accessible festival ever.

Bristol Light Festival

Date tbc, likely end of February - March

After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2020, Bristol Light Festival returns in 2022. The first festival saw a trail across city centre of interactive art installations including illuminated musical see-saws to play on, a multi-coloured mist-covered winding Castle Bridge and Banksy’s infamous Well Hung Lover piece brought to life with projected animations, so expectations are high for the follow-up event in 2022.

Love Saves the Day

Love Saves The Day will kickstart the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Plaster

June 2 and 3

Love Saves the Day will return in 2022 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, with the event set to be bigger then ever before from its new home at Bristol’s Ashton Court. Love Saves The Day will kickstart the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, which in 2022 is a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Bristol Harbour Festival

The city’s iconic Harbour Festival takes place in July 2022, celebrating its 50th anniversary after being postponed the past two years due to the pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 15-17

The city’s iconic festival takes place in July 2022, celebrating its 50th anniversary after being postponed the past two years due to COVID. Expect the usual mix of music, maritime fun and markets based around Bristol’s historic and beautiful harbourside with live performances, family entertainment, circus acts, children’s events, street food and market stalls, and hundreds of sailing ships in the harbour.

The World Reimagined

August-October 2022

The World Reimagined is a ground-breaking, national art education project to transform how we understand Transatlantic Slavery. The project will see a trail in Bristol of large Globe sculptures from August 2022, through to October during Black History Month, all created by artists to bring to life the reality and impact of Transatlantic Slavery.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Date tbc

Bristol’s largest free fiesta returns in August at Ashton Court Estate. More than 100 hot air balloons gather for mass ascents, tethered displays and the highly anticipated Night Glow spectacles at the largest event of its kind in Europe. Held over four days, there are market stalls, live music, fairground rides and street food stalls that also help attract over half a million people to the fiesta each year. Home - Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Toot Bus

Hop on a TOOT bus - Credit: Visit West

A new hop on-off bus tour and route has started in Bristol by TOOT (The Original Open Tour) Bus. By using the TOOT Bus app, visitors can explore the city like a local and use the interactive map to find monuments, must-see landmarks and audio guide commentaries, bus stops and real-time bus locations.