The Grove, Hertfordshire, unveils results of huge lockdown refurb
- Credit: Mark Bolton
The Grove, Hertfordshire, reopens on 17 May 2021 with a whole new look thanks to an extensive overhaul of the restaurants and West Wing rooms
The redesign, masterminded by the award-winning Martin Hulbert Design studio, incorporates all three dining spaces – The Glasshouse, The Stables and The Lounges – as well as the lobby and all 189 West Wing guest rooms.
Completed during lockdown, the transformation will offer an elevated hotel experience, with original features re-imagined against a backdrop of luxurious modern touches.
Perhaps one of the largest projects for the hotel since its opening (the former home of the Earls of Clarendon, the property dates back to the 1500s), all 189 of The Grove’s West Wing bedrooms have been completely remastered.
Hulbert has employed a bright and airy scheme of neutral tones and seasonal greens, inspired by the endless English countryside outdoors.
Bespoke, handwoven wall hangings sourced from Italy frame king size beds, while velvet soft furnishings offer luxurious comfort.
The Grove’s signature restaurant, The Glasshouse, has been entirely reimagined with the ultimate vision of bringing the outside in.
Views over the manicured courtyard and lush grounds beyond are picked up in an interior colour palette of warm, ochre yellow and rich earthy tones to create a sense of eternal sunshine.
Plush velvets, rich leathers and kinetic sculptures suspended from the ceiling enhance The Glasshouse’s theatrical gourmet dining experience, with seating arranged around the restaurant’s open kitchen and live cooking stations.
The neighbouring Glasshouse Bar features a brand-new mirrored bar area, seamlessly incorporated into the hotel’s lobby area through glass walls.
The Grove’s much-loved Lounges, a series of characterful drawing rooms at the heart of 18th Century Mansion, have been revamped as three unique but cohesive spaces for cocktails or afternoon tea.
The first of the three rooms has been brought up to date with jewel-like teal blue hues, tweed, velvet and eclectic artwork by emerging artists.
The second, known as the Newspaper Room, enjoys a neutral yet opulent colour palette, where gold combines with gentle creams, browns and blues, and a new mirrored and marble cocktail bar enhances an original feature alcove.
The Library completes the trio of rooms, inviting the verdant garden surrounds of The Grove inside with a scheme of tonal greens and earthy hues.
The Grove’s Stables restaurant, currently the setting for Alpine-style pop-up restaurant Jimmy’s Lodge at The Grove, has also received a complete refresh, with warm tan leather seating and equine artwork as a nod to the late George Stubbs.
Martin Hulbert Design has completed residential and hotel projects around the world, including The Grove’s sister property, The Athenaeum in London, as well as Chewton Glen, Barnsley House and the Dorchester Spa.
Nightly rates at The Grove start from £370 for a West Wing Classic Room, on a room-only basis. See thegrove.co.uk or call 01923 29601
____________________