See inside one of Bradford-on-Avon’s most private historic treasures

Guided tours of The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon

This is your chance to see inside The Hall, one of Bradford-on-Avon’s most private historic treasures.

The Alex Moulton Charitable Trust (who care for The Hall, last home to Dr Alex Moulton), have launched a series of guided house tours to run throughout June, July and August.

From a Royalist family home during the Civil War, to the heart of the rubber industry and home to Dr Alex Moulton, The Hall has a multi-layered history which is reflected in its unique interiors and collections.

The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon, has been private for over 400 years - Credit: The Alex Moulton Charitable Trust

Often described as 'more window than wall', The Hall is a splendid Jacobean 'mini-mansion' situated in the heart of Bradford-on-Avon. Built in 1610 by the Hall family as a prominent family home, it has been the centre of the town’s industrial past for over 400 years. The Hall family were wealthy landowners and clothiers whose wealth stemmed from the woollen industry.

In the 1700s to mid-1800s, the building was used mainly for storage, workers' accommodation and offices, and quickly ran into disrepair. In 1848 Stephen Moulton purchased the property and subsequent mills, faithfully restoring it to its original opulence. He established his rubber company in the mills opposite and was soon leading the way in rubber manufacture in the UK. The Hall itself is Grade I listed, and the surrounding grounds and outbuildings are Grade II and II* listed.

The Dining Room at The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon - Credit: Tom Pengilley

Sarah Murray, House and Estate Manager at The Hall, says, 'We are thrilled to be able to offer the public a chance to see inside a building that has been private for over 400 years. We have been busy recruiting and training volunteer tour guides to help fulfil the demand for tours, which give a general overview of the history, occupants and significance of this house. We hope that visitors come away feeling inspired and wanting to learn more about this fascinating place.'

Tours cost £15 per person and last approximately one hour. moultontrust.org

READ MORE: Visit William Morris' beautiful Cotswold country home.

The Alex Moulton Charitable Trust is a charity set up by Dr Alex Moulton to care for the historic estate and collection after his death. The Trust are extremely grateful that they are supported by a large group of volunteers who give their time to help at events, in the garden and in the house. If you are interested in volunteering at The Hall, please visit the Trust’s volunteer page to see the latest opportunities, moultontrust.org/volunteer, or email events@moultontrust.org