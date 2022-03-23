Free Easter fun at Jacobean ‘mini-mansion’

The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon throws open its gates for free this Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

This Easter bank holiday weekend The Hall in Bradford-on-Avon, which is cared for by the Alex Moulton Charitable Trust, is throwing open its gates to the public, free of charge.

Families can take advantage of the opening over the four-day weekend by enjoying a range of free lawn games supplied by the Trust, such as giant Jenga, tic-tac-toe and croquet, as well as exploring the grounds for hidden woodland animals or taking part in The Hall’s fun Easter Egg Trail. Picnics are encouraged, plus a hot food and drink option will be available to buy purchase onsite. Visitors can come and go as they please throughout the opening hours, with access offered through all of the site’s main entrance gates.

Dining room at The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon - Credit: Alex Moulton Charitable Trust

In addition to this extraordinary opportunity, visitors have the option to book onto two paid-for guided tours, one exploring the secrets of the grounds and one inside of The Hall itself. The Trust expect these tours to be very popular so recommend booking online in advance. Money raised from the booking of these tours and the Easter Egg Trail will go directly into helping the Trust care for and maintain the historic property and grounds.

Chairman of the Alex Moulton Charitable Trust, Steve Missen, says, ‘now that the restrictions of the past couple of years are lifting it’s time to bring life back into The Hall. We’re very excited to be able to offer public use of our grounds for free and hope to attract visitors from Bradford on Avon and beyond.’

Rock Garden Temple at The Hall, Bradford-on-Avon - Credit: Alex Moulton Charitable Trust

The Hall is a splendid Jacobean ‘mini-mansion’ situated in the heart of Bradford-on-Avon, often described as ‘more window than wall’. Built in 1610 by the Hall family as a prominent family home, it has been the centre of the town’s industrial past for over 400 years. The Hall family were wealthy land owners and clothiers whose wealth stemmed from the woollen industry.

In the 1700s to mid-1800s, the building was used mainly for storage, workers' accommodation and offices, and quickly ran into disrepair. In 1848, Stephen Moulton purchased the property and subsequent mills, faithfully restoring it to its original opulence. He established his rubber company in the mills opposite and was soon leading the way in rubber manufacture in the UK. The Hall itself is Grade I listed, and the surrounding grounds and outbuildings are Grade II and II* listed.

Kingston House or The Hall Bradford-on-Avon lithograph, December 31, 1854, by Rev John Edward Jackson (1805-1891) - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

The Hall’s last occupant was Dr Alex Moulton, who died in 2012. He is well known for designing the innovative suspension system for the Mini. This was later refined into the Hydrolastic and Hydragas suspension systems used on a range of British cars and most recently on the MGF. Moulton also designed the famous Moulton Bicycle, characterised by their small wheels, which are still made onsite at The Hall estate today.

The Alex Moulton Charitable Trust was founded by Dr Alex Moulton in 1977. Following his death in December 2012, the remaining assets passed to the Charitable Trust, who aim to preserve and maintain the site for the benefit of the public through running events and enhancing public knowledge in the related fields of engineering, history, architecture and industry.

Easter Bank Holiday weekend at The Hall, Kingston Road, Bradford-on-Avon, BA15 1AB

Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, 9.30am-5pm daily.

To book a tour and for full event information, visit moultontrust.org/whats-on