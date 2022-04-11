The best things to do in Somerset's medieval town

The pageant which takes place every 10 years is performed in the town’s medieval square - Credit: Alex Duncan

With its medieval Square and impressive heritage buildings, Axbridge is steeped in history and once every 10 years hundreds of locals put on an open air event to celebrate their unique town. Catherine Courtenay takes a visit.

Axbridge may be Somerset’s smallest town, but it’s one of its one of its most memorable, due to its rather lovely location, at the foot of the Mendip Hills, and its historic and architectural interest, notably the buildings that surround its medieval Square.

It’s also a town with a strong sense of community; locals are proud of their town’s heritage, so much so, that every 10 years, they get together and stage a pageant, an enormous logistical and theatrical feat that involves hundreds of participants and attracts visitors from far afield.

The pageant covers 2,000 years of the town’s history, from Roman times to the 21st century, and is performed in the Square as a two-hour long, open-air costume drama. The audience, accommodated on staged seating, is treated to a series of scenes from the past, all performed by the community, and accompanied by live music and singing.

Locals (around 400 of them in the 2010 pageant) take the roles in a cast of characters that includes Roman soldiers, suffragettes, Tudor thieves, bull baiters, farmers, Saxon warriors… the list goes on.

The event began in 1967, as a celebration to mark the opening of the Axbridge bypass, a new road which relieved the town of the dreadful traffic congestion that plagued its narrow streets. The pageant was such a success that a decision was made to re-enact it every 10 years. The event was due to be staged in 2020, but for obvious reasons had to be cancelled, as it was again in 2021. However, it is going ahead this year, running over the late August Bank Holiday.

The 2022 pageant launch event was held in January and involved a series of talks by academic speakers from universities involved in Redress the Past, a national project investigating historical pageants and run by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. Pageants were very popular in the early part of the 20th century and the Axbridge Pageant is now celebrated as the last recognised pageant continuing to thrive in the UK.

Such is the serious historical interest in pageants that people from across the country even came to the launch to hear plans for this year’s event.

The history of Axbridge goes back to the reign of King Alfred, when the Saxons made it a defensive site in their battle to keep Wessex safe from the Vikings. It was named Axanbrycg in a list of settlements, or burhs, in 910.

The town sits on the River Axe and in the Tudor period it grew as a cloth manufacturing town, with a worldwide trade, accessed via the river. It was first granted a Royal Charter in 1202 and successive charters allowed it to hold fairs and markets – it also had its own mint.

These days there’s a popular farmers’ market, held in the Square on the first Saturday of the month. With around 25 stalls it includes a host of quality food and drink producers, and you can find plants, flowers, skincare products and ready-made food items.

It’s kept its market tradition, and Axbridge also retains its annual fair. The Axbridge Blackberry Carnival takes place each September and, together with the procession of floats, there is a is funfair, creating a lively and colourful town centre attraction.

The Square is the focal point for the town and its atmosphere is enhanced by the backdrop of historic buildings.

Sitting slightly high of the town, St John’s Church is accessed via steps in the corner of the Square. Work on the current building began in the 1400s, but the earlier church dates back to 1230 – the earliest recorded rector’s name is dated to 1264.

Church of St John the Baptist in Axbridge - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps the most photographed building in the town is also on the Square, on the corner of High Street. King John’s Hunting Lodge is a 15th century, three-storey, timber famed building. Despite its name, it was a wool merchant's house and not associated with King John; however, it was once the King’s Head Inn, with a king’s figurehead mounted on the outside of the building, acting as a sign for the pub.

The house was given to the National Trust in the 1970s, and is now a local history museum, run by the Axbridge and District Museum Trust. It contains a variety of permanent exhibits, and stages changing exhibitions. It’s open from this month, on Wednesday to Sunday afternoons.

The Axbridge pageant is set to take place at 3pm daily over the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday-Monday from August 27-29.

King John’s Hunting Lodge is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 1-4pm.

Pubs and hotels

The Lamb Inn in Axbridge dates back to 1480 - Credit: Mahtola Eagle-Lippiatt

Situated on the Square, close to the hunting lodge is The Lamb Inn, which itself dates back to 1480. Inside it’s cosy and traditional with open fireplaces and wooden beams.

It’s a Butcombe Brewery pub and serves its popular beers alongside some good food options, including evening meals, Sunday roasts and lunchtime sandwiches, salads and Butcombe Gold beer-battered fish and chips.

There’s a very lovely ‘hidden’ beer garden at the back of the pub and an equally attractive front terrace where you can sit with a pint or bite to eat and watch the comings and goings in the square. Find a cosy corner with the children, who have their own menu, and play a board game from the pub’s selection. It’s a dog-friendly pub too, so catering for all members of the family.

The Oakhouse Hotel is set in a 17th century building on the Square - Credit: David Fletcher Axbridge Photography

For a special treat, there’s The Oakhouse Hotel, which is set in a 17th century building on the Square, alongside the church. It’s got plenty of character inside, parts of the building date back to the 11th century and there’s even an ancient well.

Food includes tapas, light bites and afternoon teas and there is a good selection of pub classics, including burgers and ploughmans. The steak options in particular are extremely popular, all of which are cooked on the grill and served with triple-cooked chips, field mushroom and tomato, with a choice of sauces. For an alternative you could choose a veggie curry, or spiced monkfish with onion bhaji, beetroot and sweet potato.

The hotel also has 10 individually designed bedrooms, so you can stay over. It has been winning awards for its wedding packages too. It is licensed for civil ceremonies but also happens to be right next door to St John’s church. It works as an exclusive use venue, so couples and their family and friends can have the whole building, and its garden, to themselves. They are also a dog-friendly wedding venue, offering lots of ideas on ways to include doggie companions in the ceremony.

Tea and antiques

After visiting the museum, just a few steps away is Ripley Antiques, where those inspired by the surrounding heritage may find their own historic treasures to take home. The shops contains an ever-changing array of furniture, ceramics, collectibles, books, jewellery and all sorts of interesting delights.

Axbridge is filled with historic buildings, and there’s yet another that demands a visit. The Almshouse was built around 1450 to house 24 poor and elderly men who slept in four dormitories over two floors.

It’s now a characterful tearoom and bookshop serving coffee and cakes, light lunches and afternoon teas, including extremely moreish scones, as far as the many positive reviewers are concerned.

The original building went on to accommodate women but fell out of use as an Almshouse when the Axbridge Union Workhouse was built in 1838. It was carefully renovated in the 1980s but had been empty for three years before its current owners took it on and opened 10 years ago this March.

Seating areas include a walled courtyard and dogs are welcome, which makes it a popular place for walkers and cyclists taking a break on the Strawberry Line route. www.thealmshouseteashop.co.uk

Cheddar Reservoir

Looking out towards Cheddar Reservoir - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Mendips Hills are right in the doorstep, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventurers, but Axbridge also has Cheddar Reservoir. This large body of water, covering 265 acres, is very popular with birdwatchers and those who enjoy watersports. The Bristol Corinthians Yacht Club uses the reservoir and offers taster sessions and lessons in sailing, kayaking and stand up paddle boarding. The 2.2mile loop around the reservoir provides just the right length of walk, with or without doggie companion, before a trip back into town for refreshment.

Railway route

Those looking for a longer walk, or cycle, can continue from the reservoir with the Strawberry Line route. For a leisurely traffic free ride, it takes you 10 miles from neighbouring Cheddar, via the reservoir and Axbridge town centre then on to Yatton.

It’s an easily accessible, well-surfaced path, through wildlife-rich areas of countryside. It’s so named because it follows the route of the old railway, The Cheddar Valley Line, which became known as the Strawberry Line due to the volume of strawberries it took from the valley to Yatton for transport to the London markets.

The long-term aim of the project is to link from the east of Shepton Mallet through to the sea at Clevedon and it’s well on its way, with other sections, albeit not all joined up, opening in other areas.