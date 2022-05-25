Things to do in Bramhall

Bramhall has a great deal to offer, as our intrepid Cheshire explorer, Alisha Davis, discovers

The busy suburb of Bramhall hasn’t been a place I’ve explored much before, but as I drove through the small centre I realised it has so much to offer. The leafy village, once named as one of the friendliest places in the country, is teeming with welcoming smiles, gorgeous green spaces and restaurants to discover.

For those who aren’t familiar with Bramhall, it’s located just outside Stockport, with easy rail and road links to the surrounding cities, and is but a stone's throw from some of Cheshire’s most stunning countryside. I took myself to spend the day in the Cheshire town and here is what I discovered.

Stroll

You can’t visit Bramhall and not take the short walk to the stunning Bramall Hall. A perfect way to start your day, the large Tudor manor house dates to the 14th century and offers an interesting insight into the lives of the families and servants who lived and worked here. Sitting on 64-acres of landscaped grounds, Bramhall Hall is full of walks, ponds and wildlife – perfect for an early morning strolls with your four-legged friend. Make sure you stop for a coffee at Stables Café, the on-site coffee shop, to fully take in a piece of Cheshire’s history.

Bramall Hall, a black and white timber-framed Tudor manor house set in 70 acres of parkland - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

For those who want to enjoy some of Cheshire’s countryside, the Happy Valley Nature Reserve is the perfect place to start. Situated close to Bramhall train station, the picturesque 8.5-mile circular trail encompasses Poynton Park and Lake, allowing you the space to appreciate the great outdoors before it loops back into Bramhall.

Shop

Shopping is always a favourite pastime and Bramhall is home to some stand-out independent stores that are perfect for finding something special.

For those who love all things interiors, Minnie and Teds is a must-visit. You’ll find a range of locally-sourced home accessories, furniture and more. If you’re looking to treat your little ones, then a visit to Button Nose Kids should be on your list, for exciting collections of stylish clothes for children. Children are also the VIPs at Little Big Heads, a hair salon exclusively for the little ones, where you can also find children's shoes and fashions.

Find something beautiful and unique for your home at Cheshire Art Gallery - Credit: Alisha Davis

A stop at the Cheshire Art Gallery must also be on your list. The gallery, run by Ella Pemberton and Matthew Leech, has been open in the town centre for over six years, attracting locals and visitors alike to view and buy art pieces carefully curated by the couple. ‘We are an independent family gallery and we wanted to be somewhere that offered a different variety of shopping experiences,’ Ella explains. ‘Bramhall is incredibly family oriented, and there’s always community events on throughout the year. It’s a very friendly place and people have a lot of pride in the area and their homes, it made sense to open our gallery here and thankfully, it’s been the right choice.’

Bramhall is clearly a creative town, as The Art Hub has flourished since opening, offering art classes and art spaces for artists, makers and designers starting out on their journey in the industry.

Take a moment just for you at Guinot Bramhall - Credit: Bernadette Delaney

Finally, if, like me, you need little excuse for a pamper, The Guinot Salon is ready to relax you. Grab yourself a mani-pedi, a facial or simply treat yourself to some of their beautiful products.

Eat

As a total foodie, whenever I visit somewhere different, I make it my mission to discover local independent eateries and, for a small town, Bramhall has a lot to offer.

For a light lunch and a coffee, we opted to visit Juniper – if the name sounds familiar, they also have restaurants in Hale and Wilmslow. The bustling café is a favourite with the locals, judging by how busy it was. Another popular spot is Turquoise Café Patisserie; as well as serving light bites and breakfasts, they serve decadent cakes and desserts – a quick look at their Instagram will have you salivating and it’s firmly on my list to visit when I go back.

Discover authentic Thai dishes at Nok's Thai Streetfood - Credit: Alisha Davis

For dinner, a firm favourite has to be Noks Thai Street Food. Taking inspiration from owner, Nok’s, Thai heritage, the restaurant offers a menu of fresh, vibrant and delicious dishes to choose from. For those who like a little bit of spice, I recommend the Goyteow Pad Kimow, a spicy noodle dish with fresh vegetables.

You can’t visit somewhere new and not enjoy a glass or two, and 78 Degrees is a great choice to sample some new gins. Or head to The Drawing Room for vibrant cocktails; for a small town, you are spoilt for choice.

As well as a wide range of restaurants to visit and shops to explore, what makes Bramhall special is the community and that’s something you can’t find everywhere. ‘The people in Bramhall are incredibly friendly and take great pride in the town,’ Ella explains. ‘Everyone will welcome you with a smile, and it's what makes it a special place to visit and live.’

