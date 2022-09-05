Let's visit Great Dunmow!

This small but perfectly formed market town is brimming with historic buildings, independent retailers and quirky traditions

Great Dunmow, meaning meadow on the hill, is a historic market town with a rich history, which began in Roman times when there was a settlement on Stane Street. The town is blessed with an abundance of medieval buildings, and some properties date back to the 16th century, such as the Old Town Hall. To discover interesting artefacts from the town, you can visit another historic building, Great Dunmow Maltings, which houses the town museum and also caters for weddings and events.

Market Place and Old Town Hall - Credit: Discover Uttlesford

Dunmow Flitch Trials

The Dunmow Flitch Trials have been held since the 12th century and were even mentioned in Chaucer’s The Wife of Bath’s Tale. The trials came about when village nobleman Reginald Fitzwalter and his wife dressed up as paupers to disguise themselves and went to the Augustinian Prior of the village to ask for his blessing on their marriage one year and one day after the happy event. The Prior was so impressed with their devotion to each other that he gave them both a flitch of bacon, something that would have kept most families going throughout the whole winter.

The nobleman and his wife were so overjoyed with the gift that they asked the Prior to set this tradition in motion, whereby if a couple could prove that they had not wished themselves unwed for one year and one day before a jury of six local bachelors and six local maidens, then they would receive a flitch of bacon! This event has been in operation ever since and after a break during Covid, took place again this year on July 9.





Things to do in Great Dunmow

Don’t miss the Clock House on the Causeway. This is thought to be where Saint Anne Line once worked as a housekeeper in the 16th century. Born Alice Higham, she converted from Protestantism to Catholicism, something that was extremely dangerous at the time. As a result, Anne lost her dowry and her husband was banished to France where he then died.

Anne was an English Catholic Martyr who helped harbour clandestine Catholic priests during the reign of Elizabeth I. This was illegal, and Anne was executed for doing so. Before she was hanged Anne declared, ‘I am sentenced to die for harbouring a Catholic priest, and so far I am from repenting for having so done, that I wish, with all my soul, that where I have entertained one, I could have entertained a thousand.’ She was canonised by Pope Paul VI on 25 October 1970.

The Doctor’s Pond is the site where Lionel Lukin is thought to have designed and tested models of the unsinkable lifeboat. Various doctors lived close to the pond, achieving its namesake, some of whom used leeches that they kept in the pond to treat patients. History aside, it is a rather tranquil spot to sit and take in the lovely views.

War memorial - Credit: Discover Uttlesford

Where to eat in Great Dunmow

There is a range of eateries for every taste, including Meadow Hill Coffee Shop & Deli and pottery café The Chameleon. Paradise Cafe on the High Street serves a brilliant full English breakfast or a delectable omelette. Portions are generous – it seems unlikely that customers will go home hungry.

Square 1 Restaurant serves up haute cuisine and is perfect for a special occasion. Enjoy lobster for the main course followed by pavlova with chantilly cream, strawberry and elderflower for dessert. Head to Little Dunmow for the renowned Flitch of Bacon, run by chef patron Paul Croasdale.

If you like Thai food, the Samui Thai restaurant comes highly recommended and has been described online by one satisfied customer as ‘the best Thai I’ve ever had.’ Expect prawns in red curry sauce (Chu-Chee Goong Yai), as well as a succulent coconut hot and sour chicken soup with mushrooms (Tom Kha).

Town centre - Credit: Discover Uttlesford

Shops in Great Dunmow

The town has one of the few UK high streets with only independent retailers. From gifts, jewellery and homeware to florists and fashion boutiques, shoppers will be able to treat themselves while proudly supporting small local businesses. Luckin’s Wine Store feels like stepping back in time, in the best possible way, while the delightful items at Lloydwaters Homewares and haberdashery just can’t be found elsewhere.

Church End - Credit: Discover Uttlesford

Accommodation in Great Dunmow

Why not make a weekend of it and stay at the Mott Guest house? This has rave reviews and is located in the nearby village of Stebbing. Rooms are priced from £80 per night and include a generous breakfast. If you want to stay in Great Dunmow itself, check out the Dunmow Guest House; it even has its own indoor swimming pool and home cinema! Large rooms are priced from £95 per night.





Property for sale in Great Dunmow

If this all sounds rather enticing, why not make a permanent move? These properties are all on the market with Savills...

Brook House - Credit: Savills

Brook House is a Grade II listed home in beautiful gardens inspired by the Arts and Crafts era. The adjoining tithe barn was moved in its entirety from neighbouring Thaxted! Guide price £2.35 million.

The Cart Lodge - Credit: Savills

The Cart Lodge is a haven of minimalism. The 18th century Dutch barn was designed by architect John Pawson. It boasts five bedrooms and is located on Tilty Hill. Guide price £1.45 million.

The Old Vicarage - Credit: Savills

The Old Vicarage is in a quiet spot overlooking St. Mary’s Church. It is a fantastic opportunity to restore this eight-bedroom listed building back to glory. Guide price £1.35 million.



