Things to do in Hale, Altrincham

Hale is a traditional suburban village skirted by beautiful rolling countryside while remaining easily accessible to Manchester

A delightful suburb that combines village charm and culinary culture, with its vibrant village centre it is easy to see why Hale is one of the most sought-after enclaves to nearby Manchester. But venture beyond the best known spots and you’ll find a wealth of proudly independent shops, an incredible array of top-quality food and drink and a vibrant music scene alongside a buzzing nightlife.

The red sandstone clock by the train station is a famous Hale landmark - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Explore

Enjoy pleasant nature walks around the village and surrounding farmland, woodland, and rocky outcrops which lead walkers through the perfect mix of city and country landscapes with vast views in all directions. Mid-Cheshire Railways have created a series of walks between stations, and the walk from Hale station to Ashley is quite delightful - and you can get the train back to Hale to continue your exploration of the village. Wander through Halecroft Park, standing on the former grounds of Halecroft House. The ornamental gardens still contain features that date from the original garden which it is believed were set out in the Arts and Crafts style used by prominent architect Edgar Wood.

Shop

Saunter through Hale's quaint shopping parade, where beautiful Edwardian and Victorian buildings feature alongside modern shop fronts. Browse fabulous independent shops including; AdiVa, an empowering ladies fashion boutique; The Edit, with its contemporary, cool and relaxed vibe; and Willow, a carefully curated offering of elegant clothing collections.

Designer fashions on your doorstep at Willow boutique in Hale - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Continue through the high street where you will find unique art galleries such as Clarendon Fine Art, celebrating the best of British and a phenomenal portfolio of fine artists from top international names and exceptional new talent, and Clark Art, where owner Bill Clark specialises in highly collectible and established northern artists.

If you are considering a tweakment or two, Re-Enhance is not to be missed - a state of the art aesthetics clinic led by Dr Martin Kinsella, an innovative and passionate expert in his field. You may also recognise Dr Kinsella from reality TV series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, broadcast on ITVBe.

And if your dog is your heart, grab a gift from the Canine Cutting Club Dog Boutique.

Dine

The suburban village of Hale is bustling with visitors seeking something tasty. On Ashley Road, the delectable smell of freshly baked bread lingers in the air from Hills Bakery, and those who love to cook must visit Turtons of Hale where a varied selection of meats are available from this family butchers.

Hills Bakery has been in the family for four generations now - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

As summer enters its best days, you can enjoy alfresco dining come rain or shine at one of the many great outdoor, heated, terraces in Hale.

Cibo of Hale is a modern classic Italian restaurant, serving hand-made pasta, pizzas, seafood and meat dishes from Italy - enjoy something delicious on the curved terrace with views over the train station - and you may spot a famous face or two. Victor's wisteria-adorned, Hamptons-inspired venue takes you from brunch through to dinner while Juniper is an artisan brasserie, serving an internationally inspired menu of fine food and beverages.

Cibo, one of Hale's hotspots - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Enjoy a carefully designed menu that will guide you through all of the tastes and flavours of India at Gupshup. Visit Riva for bottomless brunch, modern British dining or live music and cocktails. Japanese Restaurant, Kampai Sushi Bar & Grill serves a unique and delicious menu, reflecting on centuries of family cooking, offering traditional and innovative dishes, skilfully cooked to perfection.

Drop into the ever-popular People Hale and enjoy indoor or outdoor dining and a selection of handcrafted cocktails. Operations Manager of People Hale, Allel Kendari, says Hale is a marvellous location for the restaurant, with community spirit making the village a very special place: 'Over the past year, we’ve had the opportunity to support local organisations and charities and have also received immense support from the local community and surrounding areas. We’re excited for our second year in business serving locally-sourced, travel-inspired dishes in this fabulous location.'

Drink

From delectable dining to trendy wine bars and local pubs Hale has something for everyone, whether you love a cocktail, know your gin or happily call yourself a beer enthusiasts or wine lover.

The Elk offers a wide selection of craft beer, lagers, specialist wines, cocktails and an impressive selection of spirits - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

The Elk of Hale is a relaxed bar serving a selection of craft beer, lagers, specialist wines, cocktails and an impressive selection of spirits, whereas The Railway, opposite Hale railway station, is a truly traditional pub. Venture inside and you will find a hidden patio, complete with outside TVs, the perfect spot to catch the match and soak up the atmosphere. Atticus cocktail bar combines a modern British menu alongside elegant bespoke cocktails, fine wines and locally sourced craft ales from dawn until dusk. For those who like to hit the dancefloor, Recardo's offers a hot hit of 70s disco and 80s dance on Friday and Saturday nights.

Hale's village atmosphere, great schools, thriving community and fantastic transport links, just nine miles south of Manchester, continue to draw those from neighbouring suburbs - and it’s clear to see why.

Find Samantha on Instagram @samanthahaylor



