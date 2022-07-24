How to spend the day in Knutsford

There is an abundance of things to do in Knutsford, the small county town with everything you need, from specialist shops and artisan traders to fashion boutiques, excellent dining and scenic walks right on its doorstep

Recently named in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, Knutsford is described as 'posh Cheshire with a sense of fun and a love of the countryside.'

An ancient county town with everything to offer the modern visitor - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Local resident Hannah Locke, says: ‘Knutsford truly has something for everyone from long walks in Tatton Park to picnics at The Moor, fabulous independent boutiques and the opportunity to dine at some fantastic eateries. Something that makes Knutsford so special is its people: there’s a really fun and welcoming community spirit, which is never more evident than during the many events which take place throughout the year.'

EXPLORE

Starting from King Street, enjoy the scenic route on foot from Knutsford to Tatton Park where you can enjoy the sweeping parkland and partake in the incredible events held throughout the year, such as the Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, which is currently in full swing.

Or simply stroll down to the Moor, where you can meander through the green open spaces, picnic benches and children's playground and where you will find Tatton Perk close-by, serving coffee, hot chocolate and their delicious gourmet doughnuts.

Visit the Courtyard Cafe and Penny Farthing Museum - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Discover the rich history of Knutsford, which is recorded as Cunetesford in William the Conqueror's Domesday Book of 1086 and is named for King Canute, at the Heritage Centre on King Street (or Bottom Street as the locals call it), a timber-framed building previously known as Musgrave's Yard, a former tinsmith and ironmonger.

SHOP

Against a backdrop of idyllic market streets Knutsford has become an interiors shopping hotspot.. There’s Whitewall Galleries, sharing innovative and original paintings, collectable editions and sculptures, Susie Watson Designs with their fabulous handmade collections for house and garden; OKA, the high-end furniture and accessories shop; Dafferns flowers and interiors accessories; antiques and décor specialist Arthur Lee and a plethora of kitchen shops, too. Nip along the road a little and you'll find a multi-storey Neptune too.

Visit carefully curated fashion boutiques The Edit, Willow Boutique and Glamorous. Browse Pulse Of Perfumery for niche perfumes and fragrances and for unique gifts visit Serenity Designs with Attitude, and Zo & Co. Make a beeline for Cheshire Quality, a gorgeous little shop selling everything from gin to cheese to candles to face masks – and all made in Cheshire.

As you wander along King Street, whatever the weather, it would be remiss to visit Knutsford without sampling the freshly made handmade gelato and sorbets from The Real Fruit Creamery, a tiny artisan shop selling an extraordinary range of simply fabulous ice creams and vegan ice creams.

Knutsford’s monthly Makers Market welcomes an abundance of the North West's finest makers, bakers and creators every first Sunday of the month on Princess Street, Regents Street and Silk Mill Street, where you can expect an array of art, craft, food, drink, coffee, music and street food.

DINE

Restored buildings are now home to fine dining restaurants and boho cafes serving specialty coffee and vegan ice cream.

Visit King Street Kitchen where the food is inspired and influenced by Southern California. KSK serves an eclectic mix of plant-powered food, meat and fish dishes that’s delicious to eat with friends and good for the soul. Enjoy a light lunch, or an evening of fine Italian cuisine and wine at Giovannis; discover authentic Spanish tapas, and award-winning, quality Spanish wines at Evuna; and dine in fine Indian style at Eastern Revive.

Evuna offers authentic Spanish tapas and a carefully curated Spanish wines list - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Hidden in the heart of the town, just off King Street, you will find a cobbled courtyard, home to the Courtyard Café, serving breakfast through to late lunch. Scandi café Detaljer offers Swedish treats and light lunches; Petit Pomme is a delightful patisserie with tables; and you'll find fabulous artisan chocolates and great coffee at Hot Cocoa.

Take a short drive out of town to The Lambing Shed Farm Shop and Kitchen, which is set in over 400 acres of Cheshire farmland and enjoy a freshly cooked meal before losing yourself in their outstanding farm shop.

And for those looking to relax in style, Cottons Hotel is a chic modern hotel and spa, perfect for overnight stays and daytime treats.

DRINK

The growing number of wine and cocktail bars, plus Knutsford's collection of ‘proper’ pubs, are pumping life into this historic Cheshire hangout.

The recently revamped Copper29 serves an extensive list of excellently sourced wines, hand selected to complement their food offering. Wine enthusiasts may opt to enjoy an evening exploring a fine wine tasting menu and cheese grazing board.

Dexter & Jones specialises in craft beers and special gins, including many made in Cheshire - Credit: Yasmin Thomas

Visit Wine and Wallop and their secret upstairs terrace, or lose yourself in a whimsical world of molecular mixology and seasonal cuisine at The Lost and Found at the Old Town Hall. Dexter & Jones is the place to sample craft ales and artisan gin - don’t forget to sample The Knutsford Gin: with blackberries and botanicals sourced strictly in Knutsford itself, this is a chance to drink a true local hero.

A timeless town of storied history, rolling countryside and exquisite cuisine that has no shortage of places to explore and things to do, Knutsford embodies everything there is to love about quintessential Cheshire and has captured my heart.