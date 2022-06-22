Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Win

Win a £500 VIP Ladies Day at Thirsk Races

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2022
Glam women at race day

Enjoy the fun and glamour of Ladies Day at Thirsk - Credit: Thirsk Racecourse

An afternoon of luxury at Thirsk Races with a table for two in the popular Ladies’ Day trackside hospitality marquee. The prize includes a reserved table for the day with a three- course lunch followed by afternoon tea and two bottles of champagne. Two winners will also get a £20 bet each.

There are few things as memorable and exciting as a dazzling day at the races. Add to it the fashion glamour of Ladies Day in picturesque surroundings and life is very sweet indeed.  

Thirsk Racecourse is one of Yorkshire’s best-loved courses with an intimate atmosphere and sense of history and friendliness.  

This summer the racing calendar features a number of feature events, culminating in Ladies Day on September 3.  

It’s one of the highlights of the North Yorkshire social calendar where fashion meets the flat at Thirsk Racecourse. Join Thirsk races for their season climax where champagne, hats, vibrancy, competitions, live music and fun define this fabulous occasion. It never disappoints and the day is looked forward to all season long. 

If you fancy donning your finery, there is also best-dressed competition to enjoy! 

thirskracecourse.net 

Fill out my online form.


Yorkshire Life
Competitions

Don't Miss

Sandy beach at Paignton in South Devon.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Paignton

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Jeremy Clarkson with Kaleb Cooper

Cotswold Life

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper on balancing fame, farming and family...

Melanie Jones

Logo Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Seven Falls, Titwistle

Derbyshire Life

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon