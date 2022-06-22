Win a £500 VIP Ladies Day at Thirsk Races

Win

An afternoon of luxury at Thirsk Races with a table for two in the popular Ladies’ Day trackside hospitality marquee. The prize includes a reserved table for the day with a three- course lunch followed by afternoon tea and two bottles of champagne. Two winners will also get a £20 bet each.

There are few things as memorable and exciting as a dazzling day at the races. Add to it the fashion glamour of Ladies Day in picturesque surroundings and life is very sweet indeed.

Thirsk Racecourse is one of Yorkshire’s best-loved courses with an intimate atmosphere and sense of history and friendliness.

This summer the racing calendar features a number of feature events, culminating in Ladies Day on September 3.

It’s one of the highlights of the North Yorkshire social calendar where fashion meets the flat at Thirsk Racecourse. Join Thirsk races for their season climax where champagne, hats, vibrancy, competitions, live music and fun define this fabulous occasion. It never disappoints and the day is looked forward to all season long.

If you fancy donning your finery, there is also best-dressed competition to enjoy!

thirskracecourse.net



