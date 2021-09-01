Three Shires Head waterfall - a popular spot in the Peak District

Gallery

As the name suggests, this picturesque location marks the spot where the three counties of Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire meet.

The River Dane tumbles down a series of cascades below a packhorse bridge constructed in the late 18th century - now a Grade II listed building.

The bridge was once on an important trading route transporting silk produced at Hollinsclough in Staffordshire that was sent over for sale in the famous silk town of Macclesfield.

During the 19th century, when jurisdiction was limited, Three Shire Head was infamous as the haunt of criminals who evaded arrest by crossing into an adjoining county. The site was also a venue for illegal prize and cock fights - which could again be easily moved over the border to avoid recriminations.

In fact, the local area appears to be a place that drew individuals of dubious character, the nearby sleepy village of Flash was also renowned for counterfeiting, which coined the phrase; 'Flash money'.

Three Shires Head - Credit: William Barlow

How to get to Three Shires Head

Three Shires Head is a much loved location for members of the Peak District and Derbyshire Walks facebook group and Shaun Bailey has made an easy to follow guide to and the quickest route to the waterfall.

1. Location for Google Maps is 53.2195620, -1.9998160 This will take you to the layby on the A54 Buxton (The closest postcode is SK11 0BQ) The layby only has space for a few cars, so space is limited when parking so close to the falls. There are parking spaces further afield which will involve a longer journey to the location.

2. After parking, head north on foot from the layby, as you come to the bend in the round, you should see a metal barrier, beside it there is ladder which take you down to a field.

3. Keep walking toward the small gate and cross through it.

4. Keep walking and after small distance, you will see a cattle gate that you should head towards

5. After crossing the cattle gate, on the right hand side you will see a rock wall, follow it toward the tree

6. When you reach the tree, you can now see the stream, follow the stream in the direction it is flowing. Roughly after 1/2 mile you should see steps to cross over to the right side.

7. After crossing barriers through two wood step keep walking for a mile and you should see the famous packhorse bridge in the distance.

As previously mentioned, the layby does have limited space, so you can make a longer walk by parking at the Roaches car park in Gradbach that is further south on the A54 Google Maps location: 53.19312003496327, -2.0030823439750334, (The closest postcode is SK11 0SU)

The car park has a space for around twenty cars and you can plan a longer walk of by heading north and back again. It is from this starting point that you can head south to visit the fantastic Lud's Church on another day.

Three Shires Head - Credit: Andy Lynch

Three Shires Head - Credit: Claire Preston

Three Shires Head - Credit: Daz Kemp

Three Shires Head - Credit: Edward Anderson

Three Shires Head - Credit: Gary Harrison

Three Shires Head - Credit: Graham Sutcliffe

Three Shires Head - Credit: Jhea Avancena

Three Shires Head - Credit: Jo Woods

Three Shires Head - Credit: Julian Proffit

Three Shires Head - Credit: Kara Smith

Three Shires Head - Credit: Leanne Gill

Three Shires Head - Credit: Mark Davies-Smith

The approach to Three Shires Head - Credit: Paul Bucko Buckley

Three Shires Head - Credit: Sarah Louise Cruikshank

The approach to Three Shires Head - Credit: William Barlow

Three Shires Head - Credit: Yasmine Anne



