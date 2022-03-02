The Cotswolds links to the Lord of the Rings

Exploring the many connections between Middle Earth and Moreton-in-Marsh

The Hobbit arrived today. I haven’t seen him for 40 years, but he hasn’t changed much. Bilbo Baggins is still dressed in his familiar bright green and yellow colours, laughing his fruity laugh, smiling in that good-natured way, with no shoes on his feet. But some of his words mean more to me than they did back in the early 1980s. ‘While there’s life, there’s hope,’ he says. I believe him and happily get caught up in his adventure to raid the treasure hoard of that large and dangerous dragon, Smaug the Magnificent - that’s until one of my own little people asks: ‘what’s for tea?’

The Hobbit, by JRR Tolkien - Credit: Allen & Unwin



We have all needed some escapism from this strange new world we find ourselves in. I can’t be the only one to revisit some of the old childhood classics written by the likes of JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis. I am sure we have all felt like hiding in a hobbit-hole or a dusty old wardrobe.

So, what better way of fuelling the imagination than treating oneself - when we can of course - by travelling to some of the places where these mysterious and wonderful narratives were first created in the minds of those great writers.

The Cotswolds is a brilliant place to gain inspiration. In Malvern, literary dons JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis used to meet at The Unicorn. When out walking, Tolkien is thought to have been inspired by the gnarled trees approaching St Anne’s Well and the town’s familiar gas lamps, which Lewis considered to be an excellent story opener. Tolkien also had strong connections to Oxford, and it was during his time as a professor of English Language and Literature at Pembroke College that he wrote The Hobbit and the first two volumes of The Lord of the Rings. In Stow-on-the-Wold, St Edward's Church’s ancient entrance, flanked by two yew trees, is thought to have inspired the Door of Durin. And, according to some Tolkien experts, his ‘hobbit holes’ were inspired by Camp Hill, Lydney Park, Gloucestershire - a hill covered with holes that were once dwellings of a small race of people.

St Edward's Church, Stow-on the Wold - Credit: Adam Springer/Getty Images/iStockphoto



However, today my focus is on Moreton-in-Marsh, where there are many Tolkien connections, especially at The Bell Inn. It is here where Tolkien regularly met his brother Hilary. The two would sit in this cosy pub and chat about life. It is also considered to be the inspiration for The Prancing Pony - one of Middle Earth’s most popular pubs that featured in The Lord of the Rings. The inn, based in Bree, (Moreton-in-Marsh) where the Hobbits encounter Aragorn for the first time, bears many similarities to The Prancing Pony, specifically the layout and entrance.

‘The Hobbits rode on up a slope and drew together outside the inn… Even from the outside the inn looked a pleasant home to familiar eyes. A sign above the door pictured a fat white pony rearing on its hind legs. Over the door was painted the letters: THE PRANCING PONY by BARLIMAN BUTTERBALL.’

Landlord John Longbottom outside The Bell Inn, Moreton-in-Marsh - Credit: Tracy Spiers

A blue plaque on the outside of The Bell Inn celebrates the significance of the pub, which has been run by for the last five years by John Longbottom and his wife Deborah. If Bree had been experiencing a pandemic in The Lord of the Rings, the hobbits would not have been able to enter the premises, and Tolkien and his brother would have had to find alternative ways of communicating. However, John hopes that Tolkien fans and locals will return when they can.

John and Deborah Longbottom, landlords of The Bell inn, Moreton-in-Marsh - Credit: Tracy Spiers



‘We have a corner dedicated to Tolkien with a map of Middle Earth and some rare photos of the man himself,’ says John.

‘We also offer a selection of fine cask ales to tempt Hobbits and Big Folk alike.’

It was in this corner that the Tolkien brothers would have sat. Moreton was a perfect meeting point between their houses, especially when Tolkien lived in Oxford, and Hilary was based in Evesham, preferring the agricultural way of living as opposed to the academic one. According to Tolkien fans, Hilary had a dog called Bilbo Baggins, and called it Bilbo when it was good and Baggins when it misbehaved.

A photo of Tolkien on display in The Bell Inn, where he would regularly meet his brother Hilary - Credit: Tracy Spiers



As for the town of Moreton-in-Marsh, there are certain similarities to Tolkien’s description of his literary one.

‘The village of Bree had some hundred stone houses of the Big Folk.’

Moreton-in-Marsh's curfew tower - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moreton’s houses on the main High Street are constructed of traditional Cotswold stone, and both towns have a curfew tower. Until 1860, Moreton’s bell rang nightly to remind people of the risk of fire at night. After getting lost in the fog one night, Sir Robert Fry was apparently helped home by its chiming and was so grateful, he donated money for its maintenance. The tower was also once used as a local lock-up. And, like Bree, Moreton is built on a major road and near a crossroad.

‘For Bree stood at an old meeting of ways; another ancient road crossed the East Road just outside the dike at the western end of the village.’

Since living in Moreton, John says he has enjoyed revisiting the connection with Tolkien’s books, which he read many years ago.

‘We’re constantly reminded of the connection. People travel from all sorts of places to see the inn,’ he admits. ‘We’ve had visitors making special journeys from the USA, South Africa, Japan and, of course, all around the UK.’

Tracy at The Four Shires Stone - Credit: Tracy Spiers



Another landmark links Moreton-in-Marsh to Tolkien’s imaginary world. Just two miles out of town is the Four Shire Stone, where originally the counties or shires of Warwickshire, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Oxfordshire met on the A44. Today, due to the changing county boundaries, only three now meet. This 9ft 16th-century pillar is thought to be the inspiration for a similar stone in his books, the Three Farthing Stone in the Lord of the Rings.

The Three-Farthing Stone was a stone by the side of the East Road that marked the point where the borders of the Eastfarthing, Westfarthing and Southfarthing of the Shire came together. It was also said to mark a point near the centre of the Shire itself. The stone stood about five miles south-east from Bywater, and exactly fourteen miles west from Frogmorton.’

It was Mark Twain who once said that ‘truth is stranger than fiction,’ and in the light of this recent year, perhaps we would agree with him. It’s as if we have been living in a parallel universe, going about life, yet in a world that no longer feels real. As I re-read The Hobbit, I can’t help but feel a little empathy for this little hairy-footed creature, who is forced out of the comfort of his hobbit-hole to face a dragon. We have all had our comfort zones shaken, but when we can again safely emerge into the places we have so missed - including the local pub - let us celebrate. The Barliman Butterball of Moreton-in-Marsh will gladly pull you a pint in his own Prancing Pony pub.

JRR Tolkien - Credit: Creative Commons/Wikimedia

